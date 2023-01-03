Read full article on original website
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
Litchfield Fire Respond To Garage Fire
A press release courtesy of the Litchfield Fire Department who battled a garage fire yesterday afternoon. On January 5, 2023, at 1301 hours, the Litchfield Fire Department was dispatched by Montgomery County 911 to a report of a Garage on Fire. The First arriving unit found a fully involved garage. The structural components had collapsed prior to arrival and the contents were burning. The water supply was not readily available. A 2.5" handline was deployed to the west end of the building to keep fire from impinging on a stationary, residential propane tank and booster tank water was used.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 1/4/23
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 1-2-23 Ronald Durham was involved in a traffic crash in Taylorville township. Durbin was traveling west on IL-Rt. 104 when he had a medical emergency causing his vehicle to leave the roadway. Durbin left the roadway on the south side of the road, hit a culvert causing his vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle landed in the property owners front yard. The vehicle continued southwest until it made contact with the property owners house. The house received damage to the bricks and downspout on the front north east side. Durbin was taken to the hospital and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Food Pantry Assisting Your Resolutions
Taylorville Food Pantry can assist your healthy eating resolution. Co-coordinator of the Taylorville Food Pantry Amy Hagen says that the pantry is proud of how many people they serve. Central Illinois Food Bank implemented a healthy eating guideline in 2022. This allows the Taylorville Food Pantry to help your healthy...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Multiple Tornadoes Reported In Central Illinois Tuesday Evening
The National Weather Service reported 7 tornadoes confirmed in Illinois on January 3rd, with 6 of those in the National Weather Service-Lincoln area. This is the most January tornadoes to occur in an event in the state of Illinois since January 7th, 1989 when 8 tornadoes occurred. Several funnel clouds...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council Meets For First Meeting of 2023
The Taylorville City Council met on Tuesday evening at City Hall for their regular city council meeting. The board approved minutes from the public hearing held on December 19th and for the regular council meeting held on December 19th. The board unanimously approved an ordinance approving and authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement for the second amendment to the Taylorville Business Development District (BDD) agreement.
taylorvilledailynews.com
John Daniel Litteken
John Daniel Litteken, 74, of Taylorville passed away on Wednesday January 4, 2023, in Taylorville. Dan was born on June 28, 1948, in Boonville, Missouri, the oldest son of John G. Litteken and Loretta C. Twenter. He married Carolyn Gerling on October 13, 1972, at the Newman Catholic Center in Columbia, Missouri. Dan retired as the General Manager of the Morrisonville Farmers’ Cooperative in 2017 after 40 years. He served as an enlisted member of the US Air Force from 1967 to 1971 as a Crew Chief for B-52s. He graduated from Central Missouri State University and earned his MBA from Sangamon State University. Dan was a longtime member of Saint Mary Catholic Church in Taylorville and previously served on the school board for St. Mary School as well as board member and president of the St. Mary’s Parish Council. Dan served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Grain and Feed Association of Illinois and on the Taylorville Memorial Hospital Foundation Board as well as the Hospital Board. He volunteered his time with Sertoma Club, the Taylorville Arts Council and Missions for Taylorville.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Hear Reports from Committee Chairs on Children, Youth Programs at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club held their monthly business meeting with committee chairs reviewing local efforts for children and youth, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. The on-going “2 for 2” Kiwanis membership drive was reviewed, as was a questionnaire distributed and completed by Kiwanis members...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Sandra Marie Donaldson
Sandra Marie Donaldson, 79, of Taylorville, passed away at 11:51 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Sandie was born March 27, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of Wayne B. and Jacquelyn M. (Osterholt) Rich. She graduated from Morrisonville High School with the Class of 1961, where she met the love of her life, Eugene “Don” Donaldson, Jr. They were married on September 12, 1964, at St. Maurice Catholic Church in Morrisonville, and they enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Food Pantry and Central IL Food Bank Reflect on 2022 - Focus Shifts to 2023
Taylorville Food Pantry and Central Illinois Food Bank hoping for a prosperous 2023. Food pantry co-coordinator Amy Hagen looks back on a successful 2022. CIFB Public Relations Manager Tim Kirsininkis says the food bank made huge strides last year. Hagen says the food pantry is making progress on its space...
Comments / 0