Rita Cooper, age 64 years of Stout, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. Rita was born May 15, 1958 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Roy and Mary Ruth (Grimes) Arnold. Survivors include three children, Elisha S. Cooper, Sarah E. Cooper and Matthew R. Cooper, all of Stout, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Abbigail, Heidi and Matthew Jr. Rita will be cremated; no services are planned at this time. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.