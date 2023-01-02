Read full article on original website
Crash that killed area principal raises concern about delayed project to redevelop Fitchburg road
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A crash that killed a longtime educator on Tuesday happened along a stretch of South Syene Road that some nearby residents have been voicing concerns about for years. “People call it Syene Speedway for a reason. It’s just very quick,” said Andrew Brunner. He lives down...
Colorado Woman Arrested After Driving on Lafayette County Courthouse Lawn
A Colorado woman was arrested Tuesday evening after driving onto the Lafayette County Courthouse lawn. According to the Darlington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a truck parked on the courthouse lawn around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials determined the driver jumped the curb, drove over the sidewalk and drove across the lawn before stopping near the courthouse’s south entrance. The driver, 39-year-old Rosalina Carvantez, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for OWI and taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked and later released.
Platteville Woman Arrested in Darlington
A woman from Platteville was arrested by Darlington Police. According to a release, 28 year old Jessica Felker of Platteville was arrested Friday shortly after 8:15 PM for operating after revocation following a traffic stop on Highway 23 in Darlington. Felker was also cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said. The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High...
Fitchburg police investigating after person struck by vehicle
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said a person was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m. South Syene Road is closed between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive due to the investigation. Police did not give any information on the...
Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County
DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in rural Dane County homicide
MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday for a man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County last year. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Online court records show he stood mute during an arraignment hearing and his bail was continued.
No Injuries in Single Vehicle Crash
No one was injured in a one vehicle crash in Lafayette County Tuesday around 6:30am. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to County Highway O in Kendall Township where 33 year old Adam Pinnow of Blanchardville lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road, enter a ditch and strike a fence. Pinnow’s vehicle had minor damage.
New legislators from Rock County look ahead to their first session
MADISON, Wis. — For Reps. Clinton Anderson and Ellen Schutt, two new members of the state Assembly from Rock County, what led them to Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony was a call to service. “I just really wanted to help people,” said Anderson, a Beloit Democrat. “I love my...
Monroe Woman Accused of Stealing From Cemeteries
A Monroe woman has been charged in a series of cemetery thefts. Carrie Thompson of Monroe is charged with 40 counts of receiving or concealing stolen property. The Monroe Police Department said they received a tip of items being listed for sale that looked like items that were taken from local cemeteries. Several items were posted on Facebook Marketplace that were similar to the items that were placed on cemetery grave sites. Deputies from the police department went to Thompson’s home and noticed a few of those items around her property. They were able to recover more than 100 items from Thompson’s home, vehicle and an abandoned garage with which she was associated. Officials believe Thompson may have taken items from cemeteries in Rock County and Lafayette County as well. Thompson is scheduled to be in court for her initial appearance on January 23rd.
Want to help name Madison’s snow plows? Here’s how.
MADISON, Wis. — Want to show off your creativity and help Madison’s Streets Division name its snow plows? Here’s your chance. Until 4 p.m. on Jan. 13, community members can submit name suggestions for four pieces of snow removal equipment — a double-wing plow truck, a quad-axle brine truck, a bike path plow and a loader with a plow and a wing.
Monroe woman accused of poisoning husband, putting him into coma
A Monroe woman is accused of poisoning her husband last year, temporarily sending him into a coma. 50 year old Amanda Chapin is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. According to a complaint filed last week in the Lafayette County, Chapin’s 70-year-old husband was taken to the hospital on August 21 after he had difficulty breathing. He fell into a coma, and bloodwork showed he had barbiturates in his system. The man’s son filed a temporary restraining order against Chapin on Aug. 23, requesting medical power of attorney over his father and alleging that Amanda Chapin poisoned his father with barbiturates. By the end of August, the man had awakened from his coma and was able to speak with detectives. According to the complaint, he alleged that Chapin poisoned him three times.
Quit counting cups of water: There’s no magic number for how much everyone should drink, study says
MADISON, Wis. — If staying hydrated is your New Year’s resolution, odds are you’ve heard the recommendation swimming around for years that you need eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day – but new research spills that idea. “There’s no one number out there for the...
Ballots set for 2023 spring elections
MADISON, Wis. — With the deadline passed and all paperwork submitted, the ballot is now mostly set for Wisconsin’s 2023 spring elections. Tuesday was the deadline to file paperwork for spring election candidates. Now that the deadline has come and gone, voters have a better idea of who they’ll be choosing from this spring.
Madison Common Council adopts new code of conduct for elected, appointed leaders
MADISON, Wis. — With little fanfare, the Madison Common Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt a new code of conduct for elected and appointed officials in the city. The two-page Elected and Appointed Official Code of Ethical Conduct outlines expectations of city leaders to “create and maintain a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive work environment” while not engaging in behavior that could be considered harassment, bullying, violent or discriminatory.
Tre Poteat: Verona’s Mr. Clutch
VERONA, Wis. — The chances of someone hitting one buzzer beater, let alone two are probably like one in a million. But doing it in back-to-back games, that almost never happens. Unless you’re Tre Poteat. Jordyn Reed has more about Verona’s “Mr. Clutch.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Badgers officially name Longo offensive coordinator, Tressel defensive coordinator
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers have made it official and named Mike Tressel the team’s new defensive coordinator and Phil Longo the offensive coordinator. New head coach Luke Fickell brought Tressel to Madison from Cincinnati, where they had worked together previously. Tressel previously worked as Fickell’s defensive...
