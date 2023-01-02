Read full article on original website
Platteville to hold farewell ceremony for outgoing city manager
The City of Platteville is planning a farewell reception for outgoing City Manager Adam Ruechel. The ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at City Hall. Cake and refreshments will be available at the event, which is free and open to the public. Ruechel served in the city manager position for three years. His last day is Jan. 13.
Former student, colleague mourn principal killed in Fitchburg crash: ‘She was integral in me staying alive during a really tough time’
VERONA, Wis. — Multiple school district communities are mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Beth Steffen, killed in a tragic accident in Fitchburg Tuesday morning. They remember her for supporting students and staff not just through studies, but through life. Steffen was well known throughout south-central Wisconsin’s education...
Verona Rural Preservation Alliance wants city to reconsider developing farmland near Epic campus
VERONA, Wis. — A group of residents in the town of Verona is asking neighboring Verona city leaders to reconsider a proposal that would do away with over 140 acres of farmland where the two share a border near County Highway PD. For the past two years, the Verona...
Search Continues In Locating Ronald Henry of Lancaster
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office continues pursuing leads in locating 34 year old Ronald Henry of Lancaster, who has been missing since December 7th. Henry was last seen December 5th at an address on Condry Road in rural Platteville. On Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office enlisted the help of the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct a series of interviews with persons who knew or had contact with Ronald Henry in the Grant County area. The Sheriff’s Office Detectives are analyzing the information from those interviews to determine whether any information is relevant to the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is also preparing to do another area search where Henry was last seen utilizing aircraft, K9 teams, and personnel. The case will remain an active investigation until Ronald Henry is located.
Want to help name Madison’s snow plows? Here’s how.
MADISON, Wis. — Want to show off your creativity and help Madison’s Streets Division name its snow plows? Here’s your chance. Until 4 p.m. on Jan. 13, community members can submit name suggestions for four pieces of snow removal equipment — a double-wing plow truck, a quad-axle brine truck, a bike path plow and a loader with a plow and a wing.
Madison Common Council adopts new code of conduct for elected, appointed leaders
MADISON, Wis. — With little fanfare, the Madison Common Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt a new code of conduct for elected and appointed officials in the city. The two-page Elected and Appointed Official Code of Ethical Conduct outlines expectations of city leaders to “create and maintain a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive work environment” while not engaging in behavior that could be considered harassment, bullying, violent or discriminatory.
Madison woman accused of stealing food and tips, hitting restaurant owner
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman on Saturday after they said she hit and injured a restaurant owner on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the restaurant in the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road at around 11 p.m. The restaurant owner said the woman tried to steal another customer’s food, and took money from the tip jar.
Crash that killed area principal raises concern about delayed project to redevelop Fitchburg road
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A crash that killed a longtime educator on Tuesday happened along a stretch of South Syene Road that some nearby residents have been voicing concerns about for years. “People call it Syene Speedway for a reason. It’s just very quick,” said Andrew Brunner. He lives down...
Fire at Dodgeville apartment building displaces 7
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A fire at an apartment building in Dodgeville Tuesday morning displaced seven people and numerous pets, the American Red Cross said. In a news release, the Dodgeville Fire Department said firefighters were called to the building on North Douglas Street just before 9:50 a.m. for a report of smoke in an apartment. When they got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the building.
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in rural Dane County homicide
MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday for a man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County last year. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Online court records show he stood mute during an arraignment hearing and his bail was continued.
Two displaced after kitchen fire damages west side home
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says two people have been displaced from their home on the city’s west side after a fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the area of Andover Circle near Wexford Park after flames were reportedly seen coming from the back of a house.
Monroe Woman Accused of Stealing From Cemeteries
A Monroe woman has been charged in a series of cemetery thefts. Carrie Thompson of Monroe is charged with 40 counts of receiving or concealing stolen property. The Monroe Police Department said they received a tip of items being listed for sale that looked like items that were taken from local cemeteries. Several items were posted on Facebook Marketplace that were similar to the items that were placed on cemetery grave sites. Deputies from the police department went to Thompson’s home and noticed a few of those items around her property. They were able to recover more than 100 items from Thompson’s home, vehicle and an abandoned garage with which she was associated. Officials believe Thompson may have taken items from cemeteries in Rock County and Lafayette County as well. Thompson is scheduled to be in court for her initial appearance on January 23rd.
Ballots set for 2023 spring elections
MADISON, Wis. — With the deadline passed and all paperwork submitted, the ballot is now mostly set for Wisconsin’s 2023 spring elections. Tuesday was the deadline to file paperwork for spring election candidates. Now that the deadline has come and gone, voters have a better idea of who they’ll be choosing from this spring.
Quit counting cups of water: There’s no magic number for how much everyone should drink, study says
MADISON, Wis. — If staying hydrated is your New Year’s resolution, odds are you’ve heard the recommendation swimming around for years that you need eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day – but new research spills that idea. “There’s no one number out there for the...
Monroe woman accused of poisoning husband, putting him into coma
A Monroe woman is accused of poisoning her husband last year, temporarily sending him into a coma. 50 year old Amanda Chapin is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. According to a complaint filed last week in the Lafayette County, Chapin’s 70-year-old husband was taken to the hospital on August 21 after he had difficulty breathing. He fell into a coma, and bloodwork showed he had barbiturates in his system. The man’s son filed a temporary restraining order against Chapin on Aug. 23, requesting medical power of attorney over his father and alleging that Amanda Chapin poisoned his father with barbiturates. By the end of August, the man had awakened from his coma and was able to speak with detectives. According to the complaint, he alleged that Chapin poisoned him three times.
Hit and Run Near Muscoda
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
Madison crews to treat roads ahead of potential snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division crews will be on the roads Wednesday evening, treating roads for snow and ice. Snow has a chance to impact the evening commute, lasting into the morning. Streets Division officials said 32 plow trucks will be deployed when the snows arrive, applying salt and plowing.
Colorado Woman Arrested After Driving on Lafayette County Courthouse Lawn
A Colorado woman was arrested Tuesday evening after driving onto the Lafayette County Courthouse lawn. According to the Darlington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a truck parked on the courthouse lawn around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials determined the driver jumped the curb, drove over the sidewalk and drove across the lawn before stopping near the courthouse’s south entrance. The driver, 39-year-old Rosalina Carvantez, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for OWI and taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked and later released.
Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County
DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.
Platteville Woman Arrested in Darlington
A woman from Platteville was arrested by Darlington Police. According to a release, 28 year old Jessica Felker of Platteville was arrested Friday shortly after 8:15 PM for operating after revocation following a traffic stop on Highway 23 in Darlington. Felker was also cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
