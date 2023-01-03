Read full article on original website
10 new laws impacting San Diegans in 2023
These 10 laws and amendments impact the lives of San Diego residents in 2023 and beyond.
San Diego weekly Reader
The many advantages of being Nathan Fletcher
Given that traditional local news outlets suffer financial duress and the Union-Tribune is expected to go exclusively online most days of the week, the word that ex-Assembly Democrat Lorena Gonzalez has set up a $1.1 million political slush fund with leftover campaign contributions ended up being broken by CalMatters, the Sacramento non-profit website.
I-5 is deadliest road in San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in California using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
KPBS
Residential batteries linked over internet could soon help California’s electrical grid
It has been less than a year since Andrea Divis moved back to San Diego County into a two-story Oceanside home. “It’s comfortable and cozy, and really, the backyard is kind of like my oasis,” Divis said. She deals with a chronic medical condition that does not allow...
kusi.com
SDG&E announces another energy rate increase
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
invisiblepeople.tv
While the Rest of California Struggles, San Diego Excels with Housing Program
San Diego faces the same problems as many other cities in California—high housing costs, low vacancy rates, full shelters. But unlike other cities in California, San Diego has had significant success in housing people through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) program. Introduced...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter
The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
kusi.com
The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
KPBS
New plastics made from plants developed in San Diego
Surfer Tom Cooke stands on a beach in Encinitas where other surfers are catching plenty of waves. It’s a nice clean beach but plastic waste isn’t far away, floating in what’s called the Pacific Garbage Patch. Go elsewhere in the world to surf, Cooke said, and you...
KPBS
Addressing extremism among veterans
More than 10% of those charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol nearly two years ago were military veterans. Policymakers are struggling to address violent extremism among some members of the veteran community. Then, San Diego hospitals are preparing for a potential surge in COVID and flu admissions following the holidays. Local doctors are saying this surge won’t be as bad as previous years. And a lawsuit has been filed in San Diego against Southwest Airlines.
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
KPBS
Old Central Library to begin sheltering homeless
After years of being stuck in bureaucratic limbo, it appears that the old Central Library in Downtown San Diego will begin offering shelter services to the homeless later this month. Then, a volunteer group is providing medical care to unhoused people in Sacramento, where in 2021, almost 200 unsheltered people died. The practice of bringing medicine to the people is taking off around the state. Next, plastic waste is a huge environmental problem for the earth and its oceans. One answer to the problem is being explored in San Diego. Then, while in some ways the world-famous Hollywood-dwelling mountain lion, P-22 was unique, mountain lions aren’t uncommon here and they make their homes closer to humans than you might think. Finally, we talk to Jeff Speck, author of, “Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time” about efforts to transform America’s cities away from cars, toward a more walkable future.
eastcountymagazine.org
HUNDREDS OF ASYLUM SEEKERS DUMPED AT LOCAL TRANSIT STOPS OVER HOLIDAYS
Supervisor Anderson to introduce measure to help those stranded, seek funds from FEMA – and asks public to. December 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – With extreme cold gripping much of the nation and shelters for asylum-seekers full, the federal government sent hundreds to San Diego County. Border Patrol agents dumped at least 880 asylum seekers off at transit stations, including 140 abandoned at the El Cajon Transit Center last weekend starting on Christmas Eve.
beckersdental.com
California dentist accused of performing unnecessary work placed on probation
A California dentist accused of performing unnecessary dental work on patients will be allowed to continue practicing under probation, NBC7 San Diego reported Dec. 31. The Dental Board of California began investigating pediatric dentist Khuong Nguyen, DDS, in 2018 after receiving complaints from patients' parents. Dr. Nguyen had sanctions placed on him by the state Department of Health Care Services on Oct. 1, 2018, requiring him to submit documentation to prove the necessity of services.
Feeding San Diego urgently looking for volunteers
The holidays are coming to an end but volunteers are still needed at Feeding San Diego, the leading nonprofit organization that feeds millions of people a year in San Diego County.
KPBS
Could the drought soon be over? It depends on what we mean by 'drought'
California’s most recent drought has stretched on for more than three years now. So people took notice when a San Diego scientist told the San Jose Mercury News Wednesday that the drought could be over with a few more weeks of storms like the ones we’ve been having.
San Diego could OK many more high-rise homes and backyard apartments under new city housing proposal
Incentives to allow more units based on location would extend the required proximity to a transit line from a half-mile to a mile, but they also would change how that distance is gauged.
KPBS
Number of people hospitalized with COVID doubles since Thanksgiving
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has climbed throughout the holiday season, and with end-of-year travel and new omicron subvariants taking hold in San Diego County, experts worry the trend could continue. As of Dec. 28, nearly 480 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized – more than double the...
Lice cases increase in San Diego County
"My sister who's a nurse came over to the house and I was scratching and I said will you take a look at my scalp? And she said obviously it's lice if it's itching you head."
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
