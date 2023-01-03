A fire at an apartment building in Dodgeville Tuesday morning displaced seven people and numerous pets. The Dodgeville Fire Department said firefighters were called to the building on North Douglas Street just before 9:50 a.m. for a report of smoke in an apartment. When they got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the building. A report says firefighters were able to find the fire and put it out. It’s unclear what caused the fire. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO