nbc15.com
Dane Co. Dispatch: All lanes of traffic cleared after Marshall crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic are clear after Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire responded to the crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound...
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
x1071.com
Police investigating shots fired incident in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie Police are investigating a report of shots fired incident that happened early Friday morning. Police responded to the area of Vandenburg Street, near West Andrews Drive after the initial call around midnight. Officials said no one was injured and there is no current...
x1071.com
Two displaced after kitchen fire damages west side home
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says two people have been displaced from their home on the city’s west side after a fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the area of Andover Circle near Wexford Park after flames were reportedly seen coming from the back of a house.
x1071.com
Person found dead following Dodgeville house fire, officials say
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — One person was found dead following a house fire in Dodgeville Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 1:40 p.m. at a home near the intersection of North Main and East Jewett streets. When firefighters got to the scene, they...
x1071.com
No one injured in crash involving school bus, vehicle near Deerfield, sheriff’s office says
DEERFIELD, Wis. — No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle near Deerfield Thursday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway W. Lt. Heidi Gardner said...
wearegreenbay.com
Two teens arrested after armed home invasion in Marquette County
SHIELDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin arrested two people after receiving a report of an armed home invasion, where the suspects demanded items of value from someone they apparently knew. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on January 3 in the Town of...
WBAY Green Bay
Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
x1071.com
Fire At Dodgeville Apartment Building
A fire at an apartment building in Dodgeville Tuesday morning displaced seven people and numerous pets. The Dodgeville Fire Department said firefighters were called to the building on North Douglas Street just before 9:50 a.m. for a report of smoke in an apartment. When they got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the building. A report says firefighters were able to find the fire and put it out. It’s unclear what caused the fire. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.
wearegreenbay.com
14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin
LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
nbc15.com
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
nbc15.com
Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
x1071.com
Crash that killed area principal raises concern about delayed project to redevelop Fitchburg road
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A crash that killed a longtime educator on Tuesday happened along a stretch of South Syene Road that some nearby residents have been voicing concerns about for years. “People call it Syene Speedway for a reason. It’s just very quick,” said Andrew Brunner. He lives down...
Missing New Berlin man found dead in Wisconsin River
The body of a missing New Berlin man was found in the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells Tuesday morning, police say.
Wisconsin Canal Clogged by Butter After Dairy Plant Fire
Wisconsin authorities have a strange problem on their hands this week. One of the state’s most historic canals is clogged—with butter. The incident began on Monday, Jan.2, after the Associated Milk Producers Inc. dairy plant burst into flames and melted a massive storage room that was filled with sticks of the delicious condiment. The creamy liquid then oozed right into a nearby waterway.
x1071.com
One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar
MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into some kind of fight with multiple other customers at the business....
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
x1071.com
Madison crews to treat roads ahead of potential snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division crews will be on the roads Wednesday evening, treating roads for snow and ice. Snow has a chance to impact the evening commute, lasting into the morning. Streets Division officials said 32 plow trucks will be deployed when the snows arrive, applying salt and plowing.
