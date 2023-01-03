Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart ‘thief arrested using new version of the banana trick’ after store’s deterrent policy works
A SUSPECTED thief has been arrested in Walmart after police say he filled a dog food bag with stolen goods from the store. Stanton Powell was caught on camera on December 28 attempting to walk out of the shop in Ogden, Utah, without paying for the hidden items, according to cops.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
3 in Mesa gang sentenced after undercover sting reveals murder plans
Three men who were part of a Mesa street gang were sentenced after an undercover Mesa police investigation discovered plans to have two people killed. According to court documents, Gustavo Trevino, 25, claimed to be the leader of the Savage Murder Crime Family 451z, which included members Orlando Reyes, 30, and Albert Carrillo,...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0