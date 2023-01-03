ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public meeting is scheduled to discuss the Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project. Representatives from the City Engineering Office and their consultants will host the meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Boynton Middle School on Wednesday, January 18th, to present the project and its goals. They’re hoping to incorporate public input from the meeting to help determine the size of the project inform “preliminary design alternatives.”

