Public meeting upcoming in Ithaca for Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public meeting is scheduled to discuss the Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project. Representatives from the City Engineering Office and their consultants will host the meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Boynton Middle School on Wednesday, January 18th, to present the project and its goals. They’re hoping to incorporate public input from the meeting to help determine the size of the project inform “preliminary design alternatives.”
IFD: Two safe after North Side fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are safe this morning after a late-night fire on Ithaca’s North Side. Crews were called to a fire at a house on East Falls Street around 11 o’clock last night. Two people inside say smoke detectors alerted them and they made it out safely. No one else was inside.
Cinemapolis names new executive director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cinemapolis has a new leader. Kate Donohue has been chosen as the independent movie house’s new executive director. Donohue succeeds Brett Bossard, who left Cinemapolis last year for a new role at Ithaca College. Donohue says she looks forward to creating more chances for...
