ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Car bomb hits convoy in Nigeria's southeast; 4 killed

By CHINEDU ASADU
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Four security officials were killed in a car bomb targeting a former government official in southeast Nigeria, authorities said Tuesday.

Three police officers and a paramilitary official were killed in the attack in Imo State on a convoy carrying the former governor Ikedi Ohakim, Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde said.

“The man (Ohakim) was ambushed and he was able to maneuver and escape," said Barde. The four security personnel were killed in a different car, he said. The attack was an unfortunate setback to government efforts to restore peace in some of Nigeria’s conflict-ridden southeastern states, said Barde.

Southeast Nigeria has experienced a rise in violent attacks in recent years, often blamed on separatists trying to break away from the West African nation to form an independent country. The separatists who identify themselves as the Indigenous People of Biafra have become more violent amid calls for a referendum. Their attacks often target prominent people and security forces in the southeast, say conflict experts.

A manhunt to arrest the assailants has begun, said authorities.

The attack has raised fears among local residents who are concerned that security will be threatened in the area during the country's presidential elections in February.

The violence comes months after an ambush on a lawmaker in the southeastern Anambra State which killed four police officers in September. After that incident last year, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said he is “deeply concerned” about the troubled region.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

South Sudan union says journalists detained over viral video

JUBA, South Sudan — (AP) — A journalists' union in South Sudan asserted Friday that six staffers with the national broadcaster are detained in connection with footage apparently showing the country’s president urinating on himself during an event. The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation footage aired in December...
Action News Jax

Conscript fatally shot in scuffle at Austrian barracks

BERLIN — (AP) — A conscript was killed and an officer hurt during a scuffle at a military barracks in Austria on Friday that resulted in several shots being fired, the country's defense ministry said. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the barracks next to an...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Action News Jax

Kenyan LGBTQ activist's body found in metal box; 1 arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Kenyan police investigated the death of an LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box as human rights groups on Friday decried the killing and police announced one arrest. Edwin Chiloba's body was found Wednesday on a road in Uasin...
Action News Jax

Russia's hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent a frigate armed with the country's latest Zircon hypersonic missile on a trans-ocean cruise in a show of force as tensions with the West escalate over the war in Ukraine. Russia touts that the Zircon missile can evade any Western air defenses by...
Action News Jax

Building collapse in northern Iraqi city kills 3, injures 9

BAGHDAD — (AP) — A building under construction collapsed in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, killing three people and injuring nine others, police said Friday. The Thursday afternoon collapse occurred in a western neighborhood of Mosul when workers were casting the roof of the building with cement. The police command in Ninevah province said the building is owned by the city’s department in charge of the sewage system.
Action News Jax

Mexico nabs son of drug lord 'El Chapo' before Biden visit

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state's capital.
Action News Jax

Mexico gives account of violence after 'Chapo' son nabbed

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The operation to detain Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, unleashed firefights that turned the northern city of Culiacan into a war zone, authorities said Friday. In a blow-by-blow description of the battles that killed...
Action News Jax

US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, U.S. officials said Thursday, in the Biden administration's latest step to send increasingly lethal and powerful weapons to help Ukraine beat back Russian forces.
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli police on Friday arrested two teenagers who they said vandalized over two dozen Christian graves in a historic Jerusalem cemetery earlier this week. The graves of Christian figures at the Protestant Cemetery on Jerusalem's venerated Mount Zion were found pushed over and...
Action News Jax

Chad's government says it foiled 'destabilization' attempt

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Chad’s government has foiled an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine the constitution, the government spokesman said in a statement. Eleven people conspired in the plot, including soldiers and a human rights activist, said Aziz Mahamat Saleh on Thursday. They were arrested last month and transferred to the high court in the capital, N’Djamena.
Action News Jax

Iranian drone maker sanctioned for supplying Moscow

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. on Friday hit six executives and board members of an Iranian drone manufacturer with sanctions after the firm allegedly supplied Moscow with drones that Russian forces have been using to attack Ukraine. Qods Aviation Industries, a previously sanctioned Iranian defense manufacturer, is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Ukrainian government has taken the main cathedral of the revered historic monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow's patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services. The move comes as the long-running tensions between the two...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
125K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy