While will continue to release YEEZY 350 V2 silhouettes without branding, there’s still the issue of what will happen to the footwear already produced. One of the models, the YEEZY 450 Slide in yellow, was teased as early as 2020 but was never released with exception of it being teased by Kim Kardashian. Now, SOLESBYZAY has revealed that he is in possession of a number of pairs and has given his followers a closer look at the slides that he says he is “99% sure will never get released.” Like the “Ophani” colorway, these were set to sell for $65 USD, but we will probably never see them at retail stores.

3 DAYS AGO