kggfradio.com
Missing Bville Teen Could be in Kansas
The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. On Monday, the parents of 14-year-old Gideon Stevenson Fridenburg reported him missing just after 9:00pm. Fridenburg's parents say he was last seen in his bedroom at their residence in the 1500 Block of SW Colorado around 7:00pm Monday night. He was wearing a gray long sleeve button-up shirt. Fridenburg is a white male, about 5'5” and weighs around 120 pounds. He is known to hang out around 16th and Penn Street.
kggfradio.com
KDOC Honors Coffeyville Business
A Coffeyville business is recognized by the Kansas Department of Commerce. Coffeyville Coffee Company has been awarded the To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards Regional Award in the category of Welcome Back in the Southeast region. Owner Ron Bryce says it was important to him to move back to this area and try to make an impact.
fourstateshomepage.com
Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma
MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
kggfradio.com
First Baby of New Year at CRMC
The first baby of the new year has been born at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. Waylon Michael Traylor was born on January 2nd to parents Alexis Latta and Gage Traylor. Waylon weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. For having the first baby of the new...
koamnewsnow.com
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
kggfradio.com
CCC Offers Travel Option To Campus
Coffeyville Community College students needing transportation options to campus for the start of the upcoming spring semester have a way to travel as a group. CCC officials say transportation from the Tulsa International Airport by bus will be available free to students, however individual transportation will not be. If the bus schedule does not accommodate the students' flight schedule, transportation to campus will be the responsibility of the student.
kggfradio.com
Red Ravens Terrorize Thunderbirds in Statement Win
The Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens silenced any doubters, and made a championship statement last night in a 78-53 win over the nationally ranked Cloud County Thunderbirds. The first half was a defensive battle that saw both teams shoot under 40% from the field. In the second half, each team...
kggfradio.com
Sedan Suffocates Neodesha in High School Game of the Week
The Sedan Blue Devils improved to 5-1 on the season, defeating the Neodesha Blue Streaks 43-24 in the KGGF High School Game of the Week. Sedan continues to display strong defense and speed, limiting Neodesha leading scorer Rylan Allen to just four total points on the night. The Blue Devils also utilized their strong size down low, with forwards Kota Blankenship and Walt Gooden controlling the paint for a majority of the game.
News On 6
Nearly 20 Old Wallets Found During Renovation Of Historic Coffeyville Theater
More than a dozen wallets from the 1950s were discovered inside an old theater in Coffeyville, Kansas. Now, something old is new again, and it's offering comfort to a woman who recently lost her husband. Coffeyville's Midland Theater is undergoing multi-million dollar renovations right now and the discovery during construction...
Missouri woman dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash
GREENE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Jennifer M. Hood, 30, Carl Junction, was northbound on U.S. 65 one mile north of Springfield. The driver failed to negotiate a curve....
bartlesvilleradio.com
Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville
A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
kggfradio.com
Neodesha Authorizes New KMEA Energy Contract
The city of Neodesha has partnered with the Kansas Municipal Energy Association regarding an internal generation project. Neodesha City Administrator Ed Truelove says that the city has been searching for responsible and efficient ways to provide backup generation for customers. KMEA's Mark Walker says that this agreement signifies that Neodesha...
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
kggfradio.com
Wilson County Signs First Resolutions of 2023
The Wilson County Commissioners signed and approved the first two resolutions of the 2023 calendar year during today's meeting. The first resolution regards financial statements and financial reports pertaining to the Kansas Cash Basis and Budget Laws for the 2023 fiscal year. The second resolution authorized participation in the Rural...
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Dollar General in Dewey May Open on Monday
City of Dewey officials provide an update on the new Dollar General being built on the northside of town. According to City Manager Kevin Trease, the store will open on Monday, January 9. Trease says the building has a letter of occupancy and it has gone through final inspections. He says the only thing that is lacking is landscaping and signage. He adds that shelving seems to have been placed inside the store already.
koamnewsnow.com
Via Christi Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas celebrated its first baby of the new year on Sunday, January 1st. Baby Zion was born at 12:48 am to Kierre Johnson - He was 8lbs 2oz and 20.25 inches. Officials with the hospital say they're thankful for the opportunity to...
kggfradio.com
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
kggfradio.com
House Fire Quickly Contained In Coffeyville
The Coffeyville Fire Department was called to the 1400 block of W. 9th Street for a report of smoke coming from the attic of a home. Firefighters were able to gain access to the attic through a small ventilation window on the outside of the structure and through the ceiling on the inside and extinguished the blaze. The owner of the home was not at home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
OSBI: Tulsa man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of Catoosa man
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the suspect in the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man has plead guilty.
