The Coffeyville Fire Department was called to the 1400 block of W. 9th Street for a report of smoke coming from the attic of a home. Firefighters were able to gain access to the attic through a small ventilation window on the outside of the structure and through the ceiling on the inside and extinguished the blaze. The owner of the home was not at home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO