Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Westchester
This year marks the Year of the Rabbit and there are many places where you and your kids can celebrate in Westchester. This traditional Chinese holiday takes place on the first day of the new year and ends on the full moon, named after one of 12 symbolic animals. Read on to check out some fun cultural events and outings that you can explore this month in Westchester.
2023 MLK Jr. Day Volunteer Opportunities, Events, and Activities in Westchester
The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service is a federal holiday meant to empower individuals and communities towards services and his vision of a “beloved community.” In Westchester, there are many opportunities where you can volunteer as a family. Additionally, many local organizations are offering mini camps and events for kids where they can enjoy activities throughout the day. Read on to learn more about a variety of opportunities on MLK Jr. Day in Westchester.
Our Westchester Picks for Activities and Classes this Winter
Our Westchester Picks for Activities and Classes this Winter. Looking for some indoor fun and activities for kids in Westchester? We’ve got you covered! From sports to dance to music and so much more, this list will have your kids active and engaged as they explore some cool new activities. Read on to check out our list of fun activities and classes to check out this winter.
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
Adored Wappingers Restaurant Announces Second Opening in Rhinebeck, NY
An extremely popular Wappingers restaurant and cafe surprised customers with a major announcement heading into 2023. Teasing a 'big announcement' on their social media pages leading into the new year, Café Con Leche even asked their customers to take their best guess as to what the news would be, offering up the choice of two menu items as a prize for the correct guess.
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
15 Best Things to Do in Bear Mountain, NY
Bear Mountain used to be the primary ski-jumping site in the United States and one of the well-known peaks of New York’s Hudson Highlands. Partially located in Orange County and Rockland County, Bear Mountain extends to the adjacent Bear Mountain Bridge and Bear Mountain State Park. The summit is...
Popular Wappingers Falls Restaurant Announces Plans To Open 2nd Dutchess Location
A super popular Puerto Rican restaurant that's an award winner in the Hudson Valley has announced it will open a second location. Café Con Leche located in Dutchess County in Wappingers Falls, says the public has shown them so much love they plan to open a new location in Rhinebeck by February or March.
2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
Greenwich Man Charged In Stamford Hit-Run Crash That Killed 2
A Fairfield County man has been arrested in Florida in connection with a December crash that killed two nearby restaurant employees as they crossed a street after getting off work. The crash took place in Stamford around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Washington Boulevard. Michael Talbot, age 25,...
16 homes destroyed in massive condominium building fire in Westchester County
Fire officials say low water pressure in the cul-de-sac forced them to run 1,500 feet of hose across four lanes of the Bear Mount Parkway in order to connect to a hydrant with better pressure.
Poughkeepsie Mall Announces New Operating Hours
New Year, new hours for the popular mall. Over the last few years, the Poughkeepsie Galleria had to shift its operating hours due to a few circumstances. Obviously the first was the outbreak of COVID and just like many businesses in the Hudson Valley, the Galleria was forced to shorten the shopping day.
Flames At Purchase College Blamed On Trash Compactor, Firefighters Say
A fire at a college in Westchester County was the result of a trash compactor going up in flames, firefighters said. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to SUNY Purchase College to respond to a reported transformer fire, according to the Purchase Fire Department. Once there,...
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York City
On January 1st, 1898, after years of planning and razor-thin election results, the five boroughs we know today as The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, were consolidated into one city to create the New York City we know today 125 years later.
'Pray For Him': Young Dispatcher For Westchester County Hospitalized
A beloved dispatcher for Westchester County's Emergency Communications Center has been hospitalized, prompting support from colleagues and friends from throughout the area. Dispatcher JT Camp, who serves the county's dispatch center "60 Control" in Valhalla, was announced to be hospitaliz…
