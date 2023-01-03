ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
westchesterfamily.com

Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Westchester

This year marks the Year of the Rabbit and there are many places where you and your kids can celebrate in Westchester. This traditional Chinese holiday takes place on the first day of the new year and ends on the full moon, named after one of 12 symbolic animals. Read on to check out some fun cultural events and outings that you can explore this month in Westchester.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

2023 MLK Jr. Day Volunteer Opportunities, Events, and Activities in Westchester

The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service is a federal holiday meant to empower individuals and communities towards services and his vision of a “beloved community.” In Westchester, there are many opportunities where you can volunteer as a family. Additionally, many local organizations are offering mini camps and events for kids where they can enjoy activities throughout the day. Read on to learn more about a variety of opportunities on MLK Jr. Day in Westchester.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Our Westchester Picks for Activities and Classes this Winter

Our Westchester Picks for Activities and Classes this Winter. Looking for some indoor fun and activities for kids in Westchester? We’ve got you covered! From sports to dance to music and so much more, this list will have your kids active and engaged as they explore some cool new activities. Read on to check out our list of fun activities and classes to check out this winter.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Adored Wappingers Restaurant Announces Second Opening in Rhinebeck, NY

An extremely popular Wappingers restaurant and cafe surprised customers with a major announcement heading into 2023. Teasing a 'big announcement' on their social media pages leading into the new year, Café Con Leche even asked their customers to take their best guess as to what the news would be, offering up the choice of two menu items as a prize for the correct guess.
RHINEBECK, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bear Mountain, NY

Bear Mountain used to be the primary ski-jumping site in the United States and one of the well-known peaks of New York’s Hudson Highlands. Partially located in Orange County and Rockland County, Bear Mountain extends to the adjacent Bear Mountain Bridge and Bear Mountain State Park. The summit is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie Mall Announces New Operating Hours

New Year, new hours for the popular mall. Over the last few years, the Poughkeepsie Galleria had to shift its operating hours due to a few circumstances. Obviously the first was the outbreak of COVID and just like many businesses in the Hudson Valley, the Galleria was forced to shorten the shopping day.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy