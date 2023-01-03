ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: Live updates

The Utah Jazz haven't been the ideal opponent for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. An argument can be made that Utah has exposed Memphis' defensive weaknesses better than any NBA team so far this season. The Grizzlies (25-13) are 0-2 against the Jazz. In each of those two games, the Grizzlies allowed their season highs of 19 3-pointers made. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

De’Aaron Fox ripped referees in tweet after loss to Lakers

De’Aaron Fox went straight for Elon Musk’s app after Saturday’s loss. The Kings guard Fox was electric in a seesaw affair against the Los Angeles Lakers in Sacramento. He poured in 34 points (including 17 in the fourth quarter) capped off by a game-tying midrange jumper with 7.1 seconds left. But it all went south... The post De’Aaron Fox ripped referees in tweet after loss to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Open Thread: Middling Suns, Heat face off

The Heat are 2-2 in their last four coming off a loss @ the Lakers while the Suns are 1-7 over their last eight. Which mid team comes out on top?
chatsports.com

Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Weekend of January 7th-8th.

This weekend’s games of note. I am your Silver Screen and Roll moderator, and I will be publishing these threads two times a week. Once on Mondays for the week of games, and again on Saturday mornings for the weekend’s slate of games that are being shown at that time.
chatsports.com

How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the best Taco Bell city in the Big 12 to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. This will be the second road game of the year for the Jayhawks. A win today would give the Jayhawks an edge in their quest for a second straight Big 12 title. Here is how to watch the game:
LAWRENCE, KS
chatsports.com

The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions

With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chatsports.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Sharks

It’s the Bruins! It’s the Sharks! It’s late at night if you’re old like me!
chatsports.com

Sidney Crosby named to NHL All-Star Game for ninth time

For the ninth time in his 18-year NHL career, Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL All-Star Game. Hey now, you're an All-Star...again. Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career #NHLAllStar Game. Full details: https://t.co/D8ZwFmFHLk pic.twitter.com/dM6R2OPHqx— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 6, 2023. With this ninth selection...
chatsports.com

The Mid-Morning Dump: Double winner chicken dinner

A big second half propels Iowa State to 2-0 in Big 12 play!. pic.twitter.com/GqhVu0OKDo— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 5, 2023. ASHLEY JOENS: HOOPER Joens adds to her list of school records. Congrats to Ashley Joens on two more @CycloneWBB records tonight. She is now Iowa State's career leader in...
chatsports.com

Morning Skate: Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs

Going to be honest: I’m not looking forward to this one. Detroit is on their third game in four nights on the road after another loss to a division rival not nearly as good as the one they face here and the Leafs will want to show their Hockey Night in Canada crowd a good time.

