Boston, MA

New York Post

Tom Thibodeau racks up his 100th win for Knicks

The Knicks’ fourth straight win Friday night in Toronto marked a round-number milestone for Tom Thibodeau. The head coach improved to 100-94 in his 2 ¹/₂ seasons in New York, good for eighth on the franchise win list. At 22-18 entering Monday’s game against the Bucks at the Garden, Thibodeau stands nine victories behind Mike Woodson and 21 behind Mike D’Antoni, as realistic possibilities to surpass this season. Red Holzman is the all-time leader at 613 wins with the Knicks — followed by Joe Lapchick (326), Jeff Van Gundy (248), Pat Riley (223), Hubie Brown (138), D’Antoni (121) and Woodson (109). “I’m glad I’m...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Preview: Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23

Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) 6:00 PM ET. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West. The Celtics then defeated the Dallas Mavericks, ending their 7 game win streak.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Weekend of January 7th-8th.

This weekend’s games of note. I am your Silver Screen and Roll moderator, and I will be publishing these threads two times a week. Once on Mondays for the week of games, and again on Saturday mornings for the weekend’s slate of games that are being shown at that time.
chatsports.com

Statistical breakdown: Phoenix Suns face Miami Heat on ESPN

The Phoenix Suns face the Miami Heat tonight, in which they will look to snap a four-game losing streak. @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/2SwzIxgo9n— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 6, 2023. This is rare territory for Phoenix. It has not lost this much since the 2018-19 season, when it finished last...
PHOENIX, AZ
chatsports.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey snaps out of mini-slump in loss to Bulls

Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 Playing their second straight game without superstar Joel Embiid and aiming for a fourth consecutive victory, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a three-game homestand with the Chicago Bulls in town. Despite jumping out to a 13-point lead midway through the second quarter, Philadelphia fell, 126-112. They struggled all night to contain Zach LaVine (41 points, 11 threes) and Nikola Vucevic (19 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists).
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (20-19) @ Phoenix Suns (20-19)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (20-19) wrap up their up-and-down road trip tonight against the Phoenix Suns (20-19) at the Footprint Center. Tyler Herro (back spasms) joins a crowded Heat injury list, as well as fellow starter Caleb Martin (quad). For Phoenix,...
PHOENIX, AZ
chatsports.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ team effort overcomes Pacers in OT

Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 The Philadelphia 76ers collected their 11th consecutive home win with a 129-126 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid who was ruled out earlier in the day with a foot injury, so the hosts would need someone else to step up in his absence.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chatsports.com

Mavs hoping to extend top NBA winning streak to eight games

Going into a pivotal matchup tonight against the team with the best record in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks can boast about currently being the. hottest team in the league. The Mavs enter tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics currently owning the NBA’s longest winning streak at seven games in a row. It’s the Mavs’ longest winning streak since they won eight consecutive games from Feb. 12-March 4, 2011 in the season they won their lone championship.
DALLAS, TX

