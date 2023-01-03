Read full article on original website
Netflix releases 'Break Point' trailer: Game. Set. Match.
Meet the next-generation of tennis giants in Netflix’s new tennis series, “Break Point,” which documents a game-changing year in the sport with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to a select group of the world’s best players. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer of the show, featuring some of...
'The guys are so salty': Inside Team USA's escape room shenanigans
All was well for the United States on Friday in Sydney, where the team cruised to a 2-0 lead in the United Cup semifinals against Poland. It was impossible to tell there was a controversy -- of sorts -- within the group Thursday. “We did another escape room,” Jessica Pegula...
Pegula stuns Swiatek, U.S. leads Poland 2-0 in United Cup semifinals
SYDNEY, Australia -- Jessica Pegula scored her first win over a reigning World No.1 in the first rubber of the United Cup semifinals, racing past Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 in 71 minutes. Frances Tiafoe then gave the United States a 2-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Poland's Kacper Zuk.
Six Slam champions lead loaded Adelaide 2 draw
ADELAIDE, Australia -- No.4 Caroline Garcia tops the draw at the Adelaide International 2, which begins on Monday. The tournament is the last WTA 500 event before the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, Jan. 16. World No.1 Iga Swiatek (right shoulder injury) and No.3 Jessica Pegula (change of schedule)...
Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams withdraw from Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this year's Australian Open. Venus Williams has also withdrawn after sustaining an injury at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. A champion in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, Osaka has not played a competitive match since the US Open last...
Gauff eases into Auckland semifinals; Bonaventure upsets Fernandez
No.1 seed Coco Gauff of the United States booked a spot in the ASB Classic semifinals for the first time, ending the run of comeback queen Zhu Lin of China with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Friday in Auckland. Zhu had executed come-from-behind wins over No.6 seed Madison Brengle and...
Team USA completes victory over Poland; into United Cup final
SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States had sprinted to a 2-0 lead against Poland on Friday in the United Cup semifinals, and American Taylor Fritz finished the job Saturday morning. Fritz edged Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(5) in the No.1 men's singles match to give his country an insurmountable 3-0 lead.
U.S. clinches United Cup title with win vs. Italy
SYDNEY, Australia -- Taylor Fritz clinched the United Cup title for the U.S. on Sunday evening when he defeated Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4), 7-6(6). Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe had each earned a point for the Americans earlier in the day, giving their country an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy. The...
Trevisan upsets Sakkari in three-hour United Cup semifinal; Italy up 2-0
SYDNEY, Australia -- Martina Trevisan upset Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-5, and Lorenzo Musetti easily handled business with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Stefanos Sakellaridis to give Italy a 2-0 lead over Greece in the United Cup semifinals. Trevisan's 3-hour, 14-minute match was the longest of the tournament so far,...
