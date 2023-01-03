CHICAGO (CBS) – The standoff on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives continued on Wednesday as Republicans failed for a fourth, fifth and sixth time to rally around Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker.CBS 2's Noel Brennan was monitoring the historic battle.The House is adjourned until Thursday now. So how did we get here?Republicans have a slim majority in the House. About six GOP lawmakers are considered "never Kevin." They want someone more conservative. More than a dozen others are on the fence.The nominations kept coming, and votes did too, but round after round, McCarthy, the Republican leader, fell short...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO