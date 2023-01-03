ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 16

Craig Hearn
3d ago

The Democrat's ability and sincerity in reducing gun violence can be easily fact-checked and all that is required is to look at the difference between where Democrats focus and where they rule. Democrat's focus on the least number of but most politically convenient shootings while all but ignoring the most number of but least politically convenient shootings. Where they rule is where not only the most and most restrictive gun laws are but also the most shootings despite all their laws. Chicago has an AWB, BC, WP and accessory and mag size restrictions and over 3,500 shootings. Yet they are working towards punishing the innocent for the acts of the guilty in response to a fraction of the number of shootings in Shootcago and they only do this with guns and not cars and only when the majority of people it will harm are white. They want to disarm the people, they promoted disarming the police, they are going to a catch and release system for even violent offenders and now they have traded a top tier arms dealer for a basketball player. These don’t prove a concern for saving lives, they disprove it.

Reply(8)
15
John
3d ago

Chicago, Cook County, and their surrounding counties are the gun issue areas. The politicians know it, and so do Illinois citizens. Quit F'n around with citizen's rights in Central and Southern Illinois because your liberal policies are a failure in YOUR communities.

Reply
12
Craig Hearn
3d ago

From the DOJ regarding the decade long AWB. “The(AWB) ban has failed to reduce the average number of victims per gun murder incident or multiple gunshot wound victims.”

Reply
5
Related
wglt.org

DOJ's environmental justice initiative comes to central Illinois

The top federal prosecutor in central Illinois says his office is ready to bolster enforcement as part of a national environmental justice initiative. U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris, whose central Illinois district include Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, said the harmful effects of environmental crimes are “too often borne by our underserved communities.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois House Passes Assault Weapons Ban: Gov Pritzker Releases Statement

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) The Illinois House passed a modified ban on high-powered weapons and large-capacity magazines early Friday. The late-night debate had the assault weapons legislation pass in the house by a vote of 64-43. Following the Illinois House of Representatives taking action on several bills today, Governor JB...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois lawmakers meet for the first day of the lame-duck session

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are back in Springfield for lame-duck session. The House introduced new members. The Senate remembered one they've lost. The final days of the 102nd General Assembly could include passage of a variety of last-minute bills, including a possible ban on certain types of guns among other legislation. Nothing advanced Wednesday. Instead, state Rep. Mark Luft, R-Pekin, introduced former state Rep. Keith Sommer's replacement in the state's 88th district. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois House Executive Committee passes assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois House committee passed an assault weapons ban bill Thursday after hundreds of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists gathered at the Illinois capitol calling for change. The proposal was approved by the House Executive Committee on a strict party-line vote,...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act

CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois representatives react to historic stalemate in House speaker vote

CHICAGO (CBS) – The standoff on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives continued on Wednesday as Republicans failed for a fourth, fifth and sixth time to rally around Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker.CBS 2's Noel Brennan was monitoring the historic battle.The House is adjourned until Thursday now. So how did we get here?Republicans have a slim majority in the House. About six GOP lawmakers are considered "never Kevin." They want someone more conservative. More than a dozen others are on the fence.The nominations kept coming, and votes did too, but round after round, McCarthy, the Republican leader, fell short...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois lawmakers to hear new proposed gun ban Thursday afternoon

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers may move quickly Thursday to ban certain guns in the state. Senate Bill 2226 originally passed the Illinois Senate in April 2021. It dealt with amusement park rides. House Floor Amendment 2 filed Thursday replaces everything with a new bill to ban certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines, among other measures. A hearing is set for 4 p.m. Thursday in the House Executive...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Illinois

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair

(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gun violence survivors, safety advocates head to Springfield to rally for assault-style weapons ban in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Busloads of gun violence survivors, gun safety advocates, and elected officials are headed to Springfield Thursday morning for a rally.They're pushing to ban assault weapons in Illinois.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported from Highland Park where one of those buses departed.Buses left Highland Park around 8 a.m. for a rally planned in Springfield just after noon.There are buses of people leaving from three areas - Highland Park, Evanston, and the South Side of the city.They're all heading to the capitol for one reason - to urge lawmakers in a lame-duck session to pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Center Square

Possible amendments to proposed Illinois gun ban doesn’t sway opponents

(The Center Square) – It’s possible there could be changes to a proposed gun ban at the Illinois statehouse. Whether they advance is unclear. House Bill 5855 would ban future sales of certain semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require a registry of guns already legally purchased. The measure would also ban the possession of magazines over 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a required Firearm Owner ID card, unless they’re in the military. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Gun bill for lame duck session?

Whether the Illinois House and Senate can pass an assault weapons ban – or any other kind of gun control measure – during these few remaining lame duck days, members of both parties agree: the killing has to stop. The latest proposal is borne of the Highland Park...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy