The Democrat's ability and sincerity in reducing gun violence can be easily fact-checked and all that is required is to look at the difference between where Democrats focus and where they rule. Democrat's focus on the least number of but most politically convenient shootings while all but ignoring the most number of but least politically convenient shootings. Where they rule is where not only the most and most restrictive gun laws are but also the most shootings despite all their laws. Chicago has an AWB, BC, WP and accessory and mag size restrictions and over 3,500 shootings. Yet they are working towards punishing the innocent for the acts of the guilty in response to a fraction of the number of shootings in Shootcago and they only do this with guns and not cars and only when the majority of people it will harm are white. They want to disarm the people, they promoted disarming the police, they are going to a catch and release system for even violent offenders and now they have traded a top tier arms dealer for a basketball player. These don’t prove a concern for saving lives, they disprove it.
Chicago, Cook County, and their surrounding counties are the gun issue areas. The politicians know it, and so do Illinois citizens. Quit F'n around with citizen's rights in Central and Southern Illinois because your liberal policies are a failure in YOUR communities.
From the DOJ regarding the decade long AWB. “The(AWB) ban has failed to reduce the average number of victims per gun murder incident or multiple gunshot wound victims.”
