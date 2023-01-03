Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Crews working to patch potholes on US 60 in Livingston County
A mobile work crew for pothole patching along US 60 in Livingston County will be working today and tomorrow. The caravan plans to work from the Ledbetter Bridge to the Livingston-Crittenden county line near Salem. Tecent extreme low temperatures combined with swings to temperatures in the 60s have been ideal...
kbsi23.com
Many roads reopened, 1 closed due water over roads in western KY
(KBSI) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports water over several roads in western Kentucky as of 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 5. KY 123 at the 14 to 16mm at Obion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell community.
westkentuckystar.com
Rivers on the rise after rain; both ferries back open
For the first time in a while, both river ferries are back in operation on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. The Dorena-Hickman ferry resumed operations Thursday morning when low river levels recovered quickly after runoff from heavy rains over the eastern half of the U.S. is now moving through our region.
radionwtn.com
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen
Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
westkentuckystar.com
One injured in rollover crash into Oaks Road utility pole
A single-vehicle rollover crash on Oaks Road Wednesday morning left one person injured and a utility pole damaged. McCracken County deputies said 29-year-old Whittney Stangel hit the utility pole in a sharp curve on Oaks Road near Baggett Lane. The vehicle rolled onto the driver's side and utility lines also fell onto the vehicle.
Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Department takes extra step to inform community during severe weather
MAYFEILD, KY — Monday night's storms caused a lot of tension in the Local 6 area. The severe weather had many people feeling anxious about what might come next. That's why the Graves County Sheriff's Department took on the task of sending out frequent Facebook updates to keep things calm and to keep residents informed.
KFVS12
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy squad car
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Union County. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Route 146 near JimTown Loop on Tuesday, January 3. This is east of Anna and the Interstate 57 exit. According to a preliminary ISP report, a vehicle...
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
kbsi23.com
2 arrested for drugs after 2 separate traffic stops in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman and Metropolis man face drug charges after two separate traffic stops. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on January 3 on a vehicle on US Hwy. 60W after observing registration violations. During the traffic stop...
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Respond to Shots Fired Call
Union City police were dispatched to a call of shots being fired. Reports said officers responded to the area of Parkview Manor Apartments, on South Sunswept, where multiple shots were reported. Individuals in the area told officers it sounded like an argument was occurring, then the shots began. In a...
whopam.com
EF0 Tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Christian County
A weak tornado touched down briefly early Tuesday morning in the Cox Mill Road area of Christian County. The 50-yard wide EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds touched down just after 4:30 a.m. about two miles west-southwest of Hopkinsville and stayed on the ground for just over a mile before going back into the clouds, according to a National Weather Service survey report.
westkentuckystar.com
Marion's new mayor reveals progress of levee repairs at Lake George
Marion's newly elected mayor posted some hopeful news for city residents still recovering from last year's water crisis. Mayor D'anna Browning said on social media that the city’s engineering firm is completing the preliminary design to repair the levee at Lake George. The levee containing Marion's water supply was breached last spring and the lake had to be drained, which was the start of months of water shortages, hauling water from nearby rivers and tying in to neighboring water districts.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Home Damaged In Fire
A Cadiz home was badly damaged in a fire believed to have been started by lightning Monday night. Cadiz emergency personnel say smoke was coming from the home when they arrived around 8 pm after a report of a lightning strike hitting the home. Everyone was able to get out...
kbsi23.com
Carterville, IL woman arrested on murder charge of boyfriend’s March 2022 death in Paducah, KY
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Carterville, Ill. woman faces charges after Paducah Police say she murdered her boyfriend in 2022. Aaryan Kelley, 22, of Carterville, Ill. faces charges of murder/domestic violence. Kelley initially claimed her boyfriend died after falling down a flight of steps, according to the Paducah Police...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County outdoor warning sirens to be tested Saturday
McCracken County will test outdoor warning sirens on Saturday afternoon. McCracken County Office of Emergency Management Director Rob Estes said that the siren test would take place Saturday at 1 p.m. and that it is only a test.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hearing over possible removal of Paducah City Commissioner David Guess coming up later this month
PADUCAH — In about two weeks, hearing will be held that could lead to the removal of Paducah City Commissioner David Guess. The hearing comes after texts Guess sent a city employee that contained a statement with racist connotations came to light. Last month, the Paducah City Commission presented...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
