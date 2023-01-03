Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin Senate leader open to some new state spending
The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is talking about inflation. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu this week used his speech to the newly sworn-in state Senate to talk about the pressure that inflation is exerting on Wisconsin residents. “There are challenges that we face. Challenges the people of Wisconsin...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Report: Wisconsin tax burden lowest ever
Another report brings another round of good news for Wisconsin taxpayers. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a new study on Thursday that says the state’s tax burden is at its lowest level ever. “With a historic state income tax cut now in effect, the combined state and local taxes...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Illinois governor says supporters of cashless bail will continue fight if court ruling law is unconstitutional stands
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that he is confident a state law ending cash bail that was set to take effect New Year’s Day is constitutional despite a court ruling to the contrary, but that supporters will “come back at it” if the lower court ruling stands.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tour honoring veterans coming to Hartford in March
HARTFORD — The veteran-honoring 50 States Tour announced this week that the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford will be the official Wisconsin stop of the tour on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. From January to March, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the entire country, performing...
Comments / 0