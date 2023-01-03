Read full article on original website
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
These 10 Netflix films of 2023 will transform your living room into a cinema
If we know Netflix most of all for its series, the platform gradually tents to deliver quality films for us. The Power of the Dog, Annilation, Roma, Okja, Klaus The examples are numerous and you can imagine that the platform won’t stop there. Now you can watch ten movies on Netflix in the year 2023 for our viewing pleasure.
These are the top 10 highest-grossing films: Where ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ranks on the list
The ultra-expensive Avatar sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” has continued to make a splash at the box office. Recent reports have indicated that the movie has surpassed the $1.4 billion mark at the global box office. However, Business Insider reported that the movie needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history to break even due to its high production costs.
And the winner of Best Movie in 2022, according to Americans, is….
NEW YORK — The best movie of 2022 was also its highest-grossing one, according to one in five Americans. A recent OnePoll survey of 2,000 respondents finds that 19 percent selected “Top Gun: Maverick” as one of their favorites for the year, making it the most popular choice among those polled.
New Alien movie starts filming soon
Ever since the original Alien movie hit our screens over 40 years ago, Hollywood has not stopped pumping out new instalments in the science fiction movie franchise. Well, the next one is on the way, and it starts shooting very soon. Despite the first movie and its ‘80s movie sequel,...
Warner Bros. most successful films as the iconic studio turns 100 in 2023
One of Hollywood's most iconic studios celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023, with the home of the films My Fair Lady, Harry Potter, and Blazing Saddles planning a big celebration for its diamond anniversary.
‘Glass Onion’ Lands With a Splash on Netflix, But Not in Its Top 5 Film Debuts
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Rian Johnson film that renewed the conversation over the coexistence of theaters and streaming services, has become Netflix’s sixth biggest film debut. Glass Onion was streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days since bowing Dec. 23, the streaming service said Tuesday. That puts it behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable (85.86. million hours) and The Gray Man, the pricey Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans feature that bowed to 88.55 million hours in July. Those films stand at Netflix’s No. 5 and No. 4 debuts, respectively, since the streamer began releasing such records in 2021.More from...
In Entertainment: Dionne & Dolly Link Up, Disney Rules Box Office & Next James Bond
"Dionne X DollyIt's the duet we never saw coming! According to singer Dionne Warwick, she and country music icon Dolly Parton are gearing up to release a gospel song. She revealed the news during the Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday. "I've done so many duets over the years, but this one's going to be very special," she said. Warwick noted that Parton wrote the song titled Peace Like a River, but so far, no release date has been announced. Disney's Box Office ReignFor the seventh straight year, Disney is the number one studio at the box office. The House of Mouse...
Michael Giacchino To Follow Werewolf By Night With Them! Remake
One of the world’s most prolific film composers is about to make a monster leap. Michael Giacchino, who recently directed the Marvel Studios special Werewolf By Night, has just signed with Warner Bros. to direct a remake of the 1954 sci-fi classic Them!, which was about giant, killer ants.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Is Making A Return To Theaters In February 2023
In a perfect four-star review, veteran film critic Roger Ebert described "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" as the most exhilarating martial arts movie he had ever seen. Ebert, like many, was transfixed by Ang Lee's martial arts epic, which debuted to a five-minute-plus standing ovation at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival (via Ain't It Cool News). The infectious energy from the French film festival was felt throughout the world, as critics slowly began to fall in love with Lee's historical epic about two warriors in search of a missing sword. Filled with romance, adventure, and action, the international blockbuster dominated the pop culture conversation in the new millennium, going on to win over four Oscars, including Best Foreign Language Film.
'Avatar 2' soars past 'Top Gun' with $1.5 billion to become highest-grossing film of 2022, and it's already the 10th biggest movie ever
Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" easily took on "Jurassic World", "Minions" and a trio of films from Marvel. But in the end it was no match for James Cameron. "Avatar: The Way of Water" has surpassed "Maverick's" box office haul in just its first three weeks in theaters, raking in an astonishing $1.51 billion worldwide since Dec. 16 according to Box Office Mojo data.
Joaquin Phoenix's new movie releases first poster as it confirms trailer release
Filmmaker Ari Aster returns with the first poster for his upcoming movie Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Previously titled Disappointment Blvd, this surrealist horror comedy is said to span several decades in an alternate present. The poster confirms these different timelines, capturing Phoenix's character Beau at various ages. Beau's...
Warner Bros. says it has finished canceling movies and shows
2023 marks a new chapter for the company
Disney+ Just Made It Easier to Watch IMAX at Home
Disney+ has announced today it will expand its IMAX offering in 2023. Some movies from the Disney+ catalog were already available in the extended IMAX aspect ratio since November 2021, but now IMAX’s signature sound by DTS will be available for selected movies on all compatible devices. While a...
