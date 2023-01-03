WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board met Tuesday and approved designating $5,000 in match funding for a grant program to support tourism marketing downtown. The BID Board met on Tuesday morning in the council chambers at 1115 S. Main St., and voted to approve the designation of $5,000 toward a Wisconsin Department of Tourism grant worth $39,550 that would be used to promote tourism and engagement in the downtown West Bend area.

