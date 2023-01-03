Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development
BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha council approves Accurate Specialties expansion
WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved a 14-acre rezoning request Tuesday from Accurate Specialties for the company to complete a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility. Accurate Specialties Inc., owned by Fisher-Barton Group Inc. since 1987, manufactures bronze gear at 570 Bluemound Road. The company operates a manufacturing building...
Greater Milwaukee Today
BID Board OKs designating $5K for downtown marketing grant program
WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board met Tuesday and approved designating $5,000 in match funding for a grant program to support tourism marketing downtown. The BID Board met on Tuesday morning in the council chambers at 1115 S. Main St., and voted to approve the designation of $5,000 toward a Wisconsin Department of Tourism grant worth $39,550 that would be used to promote tourism and engagement in the downtown West Bend area.
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg Plan Commission takes no action on proposed pet resort
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission took no action on a proposed pet grooming, training, boarding and daycare business on the former Dorothy Gullun property, after many questions were raised at a meeting this week. Brendan and Tierra Ryan came to the commission Tuesday to request a conditional use...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grafton Plan Commission OKs River Bend Park
GRAFTON — Grafton will expand its River Bend Meadows Subdivision - located west of Port Washington Road - with the addition of a 10.8 acre park. The Grafton Plan Commission approved a site plan for River Bend Park located on the west side of the subdivision during its Dec. 20 meeting. The Parks and Recreation Department intends to begin construction on the park’s next phase in the spring.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Making way for the Rockwell Project in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — On Tuesday crews worked on the demolition and clean up for the Rockwell Project, a mixed-use development on North Main Street in downtown Oconomowoc. The redevelopment plan for a five-story mixed-use project submitted by Rockwell Partners, LLC, and MSI General was given the green light to officially move forward.
Greater Milwaukee Today
DelaFREEZE to be held Jan. 14
DELAFIELD — The 5th Annual DelaFREEZE event will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Delafield. The Delafield Chamber of Commerce and its business members come together to provide live ice carvings and fun activities throughout Delafield. Blocks of ice will be placed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee County wants input on climate change strategy
Milwaukee County leaders are once again talking about climate change. This time, though, they say they want to listen as well as talk. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley this week announced a new online survey about climate change that will “help guide our ongoing climate work.”. “Climate change impacts...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
TJ Hale in Menomonee Falls; giving businesses a facelift
From retail and fast-casual restaurants to hospitals and the hospitality field, there’s a local company that is all about giving businesses a facelift. Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls at TJ Hale where they design and build everything from kiosks to full retail stores.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Stolley’s Hogg Alley in Summit reopens after renovations
SUMMIT — Stolley’s Hogg Alley reopened on Sunday after the restaurant underwent renovations. Jeff Stoll, co-owner of the establishment, previously said the bar and restaurant underwent kitchen, bathroom, dining room, parking lot and upper floor revamps. The project was in the works for years, and it is finally...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce changes radio program’s name
WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) announced on Thursday that it has changed the name of its local radio series on WIBD, “The Local Business Spotlight” series, to “The WBACC Member Spotlight” series. “‘The WBACC Member Spotlight’ series can be...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jefferson Street Bridge in Burlington to close Jan 6
BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington announced today the closure of the Jefferson Street Bridge for the duration of the project. The closure will impact Jefferson Street, from Bridge Street to Main Street. It is estimated to be closed starting Jan 6. The project is estimated to be completed...
WisDOT extends comment period for I-94 expansion project
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has extended the comment period for its alternative proposal for the I-94 East-West corridor project, a project that has been up for debate since 2012.
Fire departments say record calls for service is due to elderly medical issues
Grafton Fire Chief Bill Rice says his crews responded to more than 2,100 calls for service last year. That’s more than double the amount from just a decade ago.
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
thefabricator.com
Charter Mfg. announces executive changes
Charter Mfg., a family-owned group of differentiated metals manufacturing businesses in Mequon, Wis., has promoted Tom Marry to president/COO and named Joel Casterton to succeed Marry as president of Charter Steel. Marry joined Charter Steel in July 2022 with 20 years of experience in manufacturing, including six as COO of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
The return of the BelAir Cantina Ice Bar
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield and BelAir Cantina announced the return of the BelAir Cantina Ice Bar, a 20-foot, 10,000-pound ice bar opening Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4 to 9 p.m. in Market Square. The ice bar features ice-carved photo opportunities, giant ice luges and specialty...
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
carthage.edu
Planned power outage Friday morning
Due to a planned power outage; Internet, Wi-Fi, office phones, and printing services will be unavailable beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The outage will last approximately 1 hour. Sponsoring Department, Office, or Organization:. Library and Information Services.
