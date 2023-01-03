Dec. 15, 2002 - Dec. 28, 2022. Grant James Peterson, 20, of West Bend was taken to his home in heaven to live eternally with his loving Savior on December 28, 2022, as the result of an auto accident. Grant was born at home to parents David and Kristin (Rodell) Peterson on December 15, 2002. He was baptized into the family of Christ on December 29, 2002, and confirmed on May 21, 2017, both at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in West Bend. We can take comfort in the confirmation verse he chose, “As for God, his way is perfect: The Lord’s word is flawless; he shields all who take refuge in him.” 2 Samuel 22:31. Grant did not hesitate to say that he would be in heaven with Jesus when he died. He knew that when his race here on Earth was done, he would obtain the ultimate prize - eternal life and salvation won for him and freely given through Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO