thefabricator.com
Charter Mfg. announces executive changes
Charter Mfg., a family-owned group of differentiated metals manufacturing businesses in Mequon, Wis., has promoted Tom Marry to president/COO and named Joel Casterton to succeed Marry as president of Charter Steel. Marry joined Charter Steel in July 2022 with 20 years of experience in manufacturing, including six as COO of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
GE HealthCare celebrates becoming independent company
WAUKESHA — GE HealthCare celebrated its first official day of trading as an independent company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol GEHC, at the Waukesha campus on Wednesday. The ceremony marked the first company in Wisconsin to remotely ring Nasdaq's opening bell. Held at the company's...
rejournals.com
Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin
Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce changes radio program’s name
WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) announced on Thursday that it has changed the name of its local radio series on WIBD, “The Local Business Spotlight” series, to “The WBACC Member Spotlight” series. “‘The WBACC Member Spotlight’ series can be...
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tour honoring veterans coming to Hartford in March
HARTFORD — The veteran-honoring 50 States Tour announced this week that the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford will be the official Wisconsin stop of the tour on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. From January to March, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the entire country, performing...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Micro-brewery, subdivision to be reviewed by Richfield Plan Commission
RICHFIELD — Richfield will review the plans for two new businesses this week, including a brewery and a contract measurement/inspection service, as well as a final plat for a subdivision. The Plan Commission will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 4128 Hubertus Road. There are four items...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Seven communities to discuss funding for Lake Country Fire & Rescue
WALES — As communities try to fund the understaffed Lake Country Fire & Rescue, the Fire Board is holding a special meeting today with all seven municipalities that the consolidated fire district serves to discuss the future of the department and its funding. LCFR is a consolidated fire district...
CBS 58
Protesters rally outside Ascension CEO's home in effort to restore labor & delivery services
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night several dozen protesters braved the elements to urge Ascension Wisconsin to re-open labor and delivery services at St. Francis Hospital. Ascension shut down those services just before Christmas, creating a void on Milwaukee's south side. The nurses, healthcare workers and patients rallied not at...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Making way for the Rockwell Project in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — On Tuesday crews worked on the demolition and clean up for the Rockwell Project, a mixed-use development on North Main Street in downtown Oconomowoc. The redevelopment plan for a five-story mixed-use project submitted by Rockwell Partners, LLC, and MSI General was given the green light to officially move forward.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee County wants input on climate change strategy
Milwaukee County leaders are once again talking about climate change. This time, though, they say they want to listen as well as talk. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley this week announced a new online survey about climate change that will “help guide our ongoing climate work.”. “Climate change impacts...
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donna L. Berg
Feb. 3, 1947 - Dec. 31, 2022. Donna L. Berg, age 75 of Hartford passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 31, 2022. Donna was born February 3, 1947, in Beaver Dam, to Myrtle D. (nee Mattson) and Merrill J. Berg. She graduated Beaver Dam High School, class of 1965. Donna continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Oshkosh. She was a vocal and general music teacher at Central Middle School in Hartford for 33 years. Donna was a member of the Hartford Community Chorus, the Wisconsin Music and Educators Association, the National Educators Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Delta Omicron. She was also a longtime member of St. Kilian Catholic Parish, Hartford.
CBS 58
Wisconsin-based oil company towing vessel sinks in Kinnickinnic River
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An Appleton-based oil company is trying to bail out their towing vessel after it sunk in the Kinnickinnic River. U.S. Venture Inc. is the owner of the 112-foot towing vessel. The vessel was docked and empty at the time it began to sink. The vessel began...
Fire departments say record calls for service is due to elderly medical issues
Grafton Fire Chief Bill Rice says his crews responded to more than 2,100 calls for service last year. That’s more than double the amount from just a decade ago.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin nail salon sees business decline with rise of inflation
THIENSVILLE, Wis. — Inflation has most consumers tightening their budgets. In many cases, non-essential goods and services, such as trips to the nail salon, are the first to be cut. Bay Vongsavath owns Bay’s Nail Spa in Thiensville. She said her business has been down, but she understands...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grant James Peterson
Dec. 15, 2002 - Dec. 28, 2022. Grant James Peterson, 20, of West Bend was taken to his home in heaven to live eternally with his loving Savior on December 28, 2022, as the result of an auto accident. Grant was born at home to parents David and Kristin (Rodell) Peterson on December 15, 2002. He was baptized into the family of Christ on December 29, 2002, and confirmed on May 21, 2017, both at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in West Bend. We can take comfort in the confirmation verse he chose, “As for God, his way is perfect: The Lord’s word is flawless; he shields all who take refuge in him.” 2 Samuel 22:31. Grant did not hesitate to say that he would be in heaven with Jesus when he died. He knew that when his race here on Earth was done, he would obtain the ultimate prize - eternal life and salvation won for him and freely given through Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.
Sheboygan to host international powerboat racing event in August
The City of Sheboygan was selected as the host city of an inaugural powerboat race event for Aug. 11-13, 2023.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gayle Klusken
May 26, 1949 - Dec. 31, 2022. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Gayle Klusken, age 73, passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, and friend. She never stopped asking questions and seeking answers... reading and learning as much as possible about a variety of subjects.
