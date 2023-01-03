TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Thursday ahead of a closely watched report on U.S. inflation that is viewed as a good indicator of whether Wall Street’s recent rising optimism is warranted or overdone. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 wobbled in early trading and was up less than 0.1% at 26,448.13 in afternoon trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.2% to 7,280.40. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.5% to 2,370.58. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1% to 21,406.02, while the Shanghai Composite shed nearly 0.2% to 3,156.48. “All eyes are on the arrival of U.S. inflation data this week,” Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said in a report. Japan’s Finance Ministry reported the country’s current account returned to the black in November for the first time in two months, reflecting a slimming of the trade deficit as the yen regained value against the U.S. dollar and other currencies.

