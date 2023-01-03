Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
Ex-WWE star makes return to pro wrestling for new company under different ring name
Mercedes Moné made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday after her run as Sasha Banks in WWE came to an official end.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
411mania.com
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals He Pitched a WrestleMania 39 Idea to WWE
Last month, Kurt Angle made his most recent appearance on WWE TV when he appeared on SmackDown to celebrate his birthday and reenacted the milk truck segment to end the show in his hometown. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he would take part in WrestleMania 39 during...
bodyslam.net
Bully Ray Wants To See Charlotte Flair Wrestle Men In WWE
As seen on last weekof Friday Night Smackdown, Ronda Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be a massive shocker. She is a fierce performer, and she might need to change her focus. While speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully...
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
Popculture
Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37
Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net. "'They...
stillrealtous.com
Major Heel Turn Pitched For WWE Raw Star
A good character change can go a long way in the world of professional wrestling, and it sounds like WWE officials are discussing the idea of a character change for one of their top stars. PWInsider is reporting that talk of turning Bobby Lashley heel has picked up in WWE....
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Expectations for TNA Going Head-to-Head With WWE RAW in 2010, and More
Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed TNA’s decision to compete against WWE RAW in 2010 on the most recent episode of their 83 Weeks podcast. What was the expectation for TNA on Monday nights was a question posed to Bischoff. “I didn’t have one. I...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Them Coming Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – known as Darren Young in WWE – has spoken about Vince McMahon’s reaction to him coming out as gay. Rosser was the first wrestler to come out publicly as gay while contracted to WWE. In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Rosser...
Bleacher Report
7 Forgotten WWE Stars from Last Decade We Want to See in 2023 Royal Rumble
Arguably, the most exciting element of WWE's Royal Rumble matches every year is not knowing who may show up. Even if the outcomes are telegraphed well in advance, the surprise entrants can make or break a Rumble. They tend to make for the most memorable moments, with Edge triumphantly coming out of retirement at the 2020 instalment being a prime example from recent years.
Bleacher Report
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock: Dissecting the Teases and Rumors About WrestleMania Match
It feels like the prospects of a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock have been discussed for an eternity, dating back to The Tribal Chief's run as the top babyface in pro wrestling. Filming schedules, Reigns' leukemia diagnosis and a worldwide pandemic caused the dream match between generational stars...
Bleacher Report
Vince McMahon Reinstated to WWE Board of Directors; Says He Must Approve Sale of WWE
In a filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, it was revealed that former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has been reinstated to WWE's board of directors. According to the filing posted by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, former WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle...
Bleacher Report
Report: Vince McMahon Eyeing WWE Return to Pursue Sale After Misconduct Allegations
Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon is looking to make a return to the company in order to pursue selling it, according to the Wall Street Journal's Lauren Thomas. WWE announced last June that McMahon "voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board" as he was investigated for alleged misconduct, including sexual harassment. He abruptly announced his retirement in July.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On John Cena's Recent WWE Return
John Cena's WWE appearances are few and far between these days. Despite that, he's now managed to compete at least once every year that he's been active since 2002. Cena's most recent return to the ring occurred on the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown" when he teamed with Kevin Owens to score a main event victory over Sami Zayn and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sasha Banks With Current & Former WWE Superstars At Wrestle Kingdom 17
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, longtime friends FTR, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Naomi reunited backstage. On his Twitter account, Dax Harwood shared an image from Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he can be seen posing with his tag team partner Cash Wheeler, Bayley and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. He also shared a throwback image from their time in WWE.
