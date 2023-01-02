Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Local schools prepare for a return to class amid a rise in respiratory illnesses
Dr. Joseph Bailey is TriHealth's pediatric medical director and deals with illnesses in kids and teens on a daily basis. He says this year has been a bit different. Although a high number of kids coming into his office with flu-like symptoms is a regular occurrence around this time of year, Dr. Bailey has seen a noticeable rise in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
1017thepoint.com
BROKEN WATER PIPES FORCES ONLINE LEARNING AT RHS
(Richmond, IN)--The cold weather over Christmas break has resulted in significant damage to Richmond High School and is now forcing the school to go to online learning next week. RCS issued a notice Wednesday stating that a water pipe burst and caused significant damage that will require extensive renovations. Richmond High School is the only school that has been affected. RCS said Wednesday that high school students will have online learning all of next week while those repairs are made. No estimate of the dollar amount of damage was disclosed.
WCPO
Doctors expect 'lots' of flu cases as kids return to school post-holiday break
CINCINNATI — Tri-State hospitals are preparing for a post-holiday surge of flu-like illnesses. The most recent CDC data classifies Kentucky with a "high" level of influenza-like illnesses. Indiana and Ohio are both in the "very high" category. Health experts expect those levels to go up in the coming weeks.
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms
You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
Local doctor weighs in on occupational cancer risk following death of Kettering firefighter
KETTERING — Memorial services were held Wednesday for fallen Kettering Firefighter and Paramedic Tracy Leach. Leach died on Christmas Eve from cancer she developed while on the job. She battled flames for more that two decades, which overtime can be hazardous for anyone. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked...
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
Sidney Daily News
First baby of 2023
Proud parents Craig and Amanda Dapore of Fort Loramie, Ohio, were the first to welcome a baby boy at the Wilson Health Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center in 2023. Baby Hendrix was born at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2023, the Wilson Health presented the family with special gifts from the Wilson Health gift shop and the Sweet Beginnings Baby Boutique.
miamivalleytoday.com
First baby born at UVMC in 2023
TROY — The first baby of 2023 was born at Upper Valley Medical Center earlier this week on Tuesday. Arlando Eugene Jones was welcomed into the world by his parents Ashley Fry and Stranton Jones, of Troy, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:40 a.m. Arlando weighed 8-pounds and 11-ounces at birth and was 21-inches-long.
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
Fox 19
Butler County GOP appoints new auditor Feb. 2
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Republican Party will appoint a new auditor on Feb. 2 to replace Roger Reynolds, who no longer can serve after he was convicted of a felony crime related to his public office. The GOP Party’s Central Committee will make the appointment at Major’s...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
1017thepoint.com
OLER FILES TO RUN FOR RICHMOND MAYOR
(Richmond, IN)--Wednesday was the first day to file to be in the race for Richmond’s mayor, and there’s already a candidate. Long-time Richmond Common Council member Dr. Ron Oler announced Wednesday that he is a mayoral candidate. In a prepared statement, Oler said that, in recent years, he has seen the city take a turn in a direction that he cannot continue to allow without intervention. Oler added that he would work to end the exodus of homegrown talent to other cities and work with existing business owners. Oler has served three terms on Common Council. Candidates have another month to file to be Richmond’s mayor.
dayton.com
Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion
Warped Wing Brewing Company is launching a new brand identity amid ongoing expansion. The company is refreshing its design across all products, taprooms, content and merchandise, according to a press release. “The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes...
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Jan 5-8
Events are happening across the Dayton area this weekend, Jan. 5-8.
dayton.com
Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location
The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
Fox 19
Franklin City school evacuated after perceived threat; all clear, authorities confirm
FRANKLIN (WXIX) - Franklin police and fire departments responded to a threat at Franklin High School Wednesday morning. At 8:05 a.m., the entire FHS and FJHS campuses were immediately evacuated in response to the perceived threats, according to Franklin City Schools officials. Authorities determined the campus was all clear and...
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
