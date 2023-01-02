(Richmond, IN)--Wednesday was the first day to file to be in the race for Richmond’s mayor, and there’s already a candidate. Long-time Richmond Common Council member Dr. Ron Oler announced Wednesday that he is a mayoral candidate. In a prepared statement, Oler said that, in recent years, he has seen the city take a turn in a direction that he cannot continue to allow without intervention. Oler added that he would work to end the exodus of homegrown talent to other cities and work with existing business owners. Oler has served three terms on Common Council. Candidates have another month to file to be Richmond’s mayor.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO