Cedarville, OH

wvxu.org

Local schools prepare for a return to class amid a rise in respiratory illnesses

Dr. Joseph Bailey is TriHealth's pediatric medical director and deals with illnesses in kids and teens on a daily basis. He says this year has been a bit different. Although a high number of kids coming into his office with flu-like symptoms is a regular occurrence around this time of year, Dr. Bailey has seen a noticeable rise in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
1017thepoint.com

BROKEN WATER PIPES FORCES ONLINE LEARNING AT RHS

(Richmond, IN)--The cold weather over Christmas break has resulted in significant damage to Richmond High School and is now forcing the school to go to online learning next week. RCS issued a notice Wednesday stating that a water pipe burst and caused significant damage that will require extensive renovations. Richmond High School is the only school that has been affected. RCS said Wednesday that high school students will have online learning all of next week while those repairs are made. No estimate of the dollar amount of damage was disclosed.
RICHMOND, IN
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Balancing the Excess with 80 Acres Farms

You should definitely not look for nutrition advice here. That sort of thing comes from dietitians, who are registered with the state. It’s their job to dispense facts about good healthy eating, and that’s a legally protected status. It’s against the law for random yahoos to give nutrition advice.
HAMILTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

First baby of 2023

Proud parents Craig and Amanda Dapore of Fort Loramie, Ohio, were the first to welcome a baby boy at the Wilson Health Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center in 2023. Baby Hendrix was born at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2023, the Wilson Health presented the family with special gifts from the Wilson Health gift shop and the Sweet Beginnings Baby Boutique.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

First baby born at UVMC in 2023

TROY — The first baby of 2023 was born at Upper Valley Medical Center earlier this week on Tuesday. Arlando Eugene Jones was welcomed into the world by his parents Ashley Fry and Stranton Jones, of Troy, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:40 a.m. Arlando weighed 8-pounds and 11-ounces at birth and was 21-inches-long.
TROY, OH
Fox 19

Butler County GOP appoints new auditor Feb. 2

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Republican Party will appoint a new auditor on Feb. 2 to replace Roger Reynolds, who no longer can serve after he was convicted of a felony crime related to his public office. The GOP Party’s Central Committee will make the appointment at Major’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

OLER FILES TO RUN FOR RICHMOND MAYOR

(Richmond, IN)--Wednesday was the first day to file to be in the race for Richmond’s mayor, and there’s already a candidate. Long-time Richmond Common Council member Dr. Ron Oler announced Wednesday that he is a mayoral candidate. In a prepared statement, Oler said that, in recent years, he has seen the city take a turn in a direction that he cannot continue to allow without intervention. Oler added that he would work to end the exodus of homegrown talent to other cities and work with existing business owners. Oler has served three terms on Common Council. Candidates have another month to file to be Richmond’s mayor.
RICHMOND, IN
dayton.com

Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion

Warped Wing Brewing Company is launching a new brand identity amid ongoing expansion. The company is refreshing its design across all products, taprooms, content and merchandise, according to a press release. “The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location

The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Franklin City school evacuated after perceived threat; all clear, authorities confirm

FRANKLIN (WXIX) - Franklin police and fire departments responded to a threat at Franklin High School Wednesday morning. At 8:05 a.m., the entire FHS and FJHS campuses were immediately evacuated in response to the perceived threats, according to Franklin City Schools officials. Authorities determined the campus was all clear and...
dayton.com

Kettering grocery store to close next month

Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
KETTERING, OH

