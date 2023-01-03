Read full article on original website
This has never happened to me personally in Bismarck but it has happened to me twice at my lake cabin. A snow plow over the course of the winter knocks down your mailbox. Come to think of it, it did happen to me back when I lived in Grand Forks a while back. I remember I called the city and it was a pretty big hassle before they did anything to fix it. I actually had a pretty expensive mailbox. I mailbox that I special ordered with a pair of beautiful Wood Ducks on it.
Ready To Make More $$ In Bismarck? ( Dumb Question I Know )
So now you have seen the title of this article... ...I'm going to take a wild guess and say that you probably said "Heck yes" to my simple question. Here is the deal, my whole life I have never witnessed so many businesses here in Bismarck and Mandan that are having trouble staying open, due to a lack of employees. Maybe now is the time to shoot high, and aim for some high-paying jobs that are right here in town. Look I am a realist, I understand what I am qualified to do and certainly what I am not fit for. I believe if you LOVE your job then everything else will follow suit, however the desire to make more money is completely understandable and it is out there for you to go for it - why not? According to stacker.com they put together a list of the highest-paying business jobs in Bismarck, North Dakota. I'll go ahead and give you the top ten right now, and who knows one day down the road you'll thank me, OR Stacker.
Bismarck Welcomes Sazón At 4510 Skyline Crossings
There is no doubt that 2022 was a year of frustration for many Bismarck, Mandan businesses. The sad thing it hasn't been a hidden secret that businesses ( especially restaurants ) have had to deal with being understaffed and have struggled to serve their loyal customers. Two very popular places decided to close their doors for good in the last half year. A chain restaurant, Johnny Carino's lost their Fargo place just weeks before Bismarck's Carino's said goodbye for good back in September. Earlier in the same month, MacKenzie River Pizza Pub and Grill in north Bismarck surprised everyone by announcing on their Facebook Page some heartfelt words. After taking care of so many people for over 10 years - MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub said "... they could no longer maintain the level of service to their customers because of the limited labor available in the Bismarck Mandan area" That's the reality of the times we are going through.
