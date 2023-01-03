Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Seahawks down Rams in overtime to remain in playoff hunt ... for now
The Seattle Seahawks’ confusing day continues. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, on Sunday. The Seahawks’ victory eliminated the Detroit Lions from the NFC Wild-Card race. That’s where the confusion comes into play. After Seattle ended Detroit’s hopes for a postseason berth, it needs the Lions...
Browns part ways with Bernie Kosar after former NFL star places bet on team to win
The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Bernie Kosar after the former quarterback placed a bet on the team to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Nomentum: Cowboys enter playoffs with no positives, fall 26-6 to Commanders
It’s always an interesting question when a team’s playoff situation is all but assured. The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 18 with a very slim chance at winning the NFC East, but they did have a chance if they beat Washington in Washington. They’d also need the Philadelphia Eagles to lose their third game in a row, playing against a New York Giants squad that was going to rest almost all of their key guys.
Cardinals' 2023 opponents set in last-place schedule
The Arizona Cardinals are done with the 2022 season and finished the year in last place in the NFC West at 4-13. With a last-place schedule locked in and with other last-place schedules also set in the NFC, we now know who the Cardinals’ 2023 home and road opponents will be.
