The Detroit Lions enter the final week of the 2022 regular season with an opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. It’s an outside chance—seeing as they have to beat the red-hot Packers on the road as 4.5-point underdogs, and they also need the 6.5-point underdog Los Angeles Rams to beat or tie the Seattle Seahawks on the road. However, even being in this position after a 3-13-1 season—and a 1-6 start to this season—feels like a pretty substantial accomplishment.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO