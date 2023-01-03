Read full article on original website
GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team
The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
Tuesday Freedom Kicks: Pelé’s historic visit to Beirut, how to watch Ronaldo at Al Nassr, and more
Happy New Year! It’s hard to believe we’re only a few short weeks away from the start of D.C. United’s preseason - even if the DMV has graciously given us a few unseasonably balmy days. It’s relatively quiet on the Black-and-Red front. Yes, there is a new...
Detroit Lions approval poll: GM Brad Holmes (January 2023)
The Detroit Lions enter the final week of the 2022 regular season with an opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. It’s an outside chance—seeing as they have to beat the red-hot Packers on the road as 4.5-point underdogs, and they also need the 6.5-point underdog Los Angeles Rams to beat or tie the Seattle Seahawks on the road. However, even being in this position after a 3-13-1 season—and a 1-6 start to this season—feels like a pretty substantial accomplishment.
