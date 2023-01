Bartow, Fla. (January 6, 2023) — South Pipkin Road in Lakeland is scheduled to close to traffic just south of Maple Hill Drive for three weeks starting Monday, January 9 to install a 48" stormwater drainage pipe adjacent to the northbound travel lane as part of the ongoing West Pipkin Road widening project. Traffic will be briefly detoured along West Pipkin Road and Old Medulla Road to Waring Road to bypass the work zone. Commuters can expect minor travel delays, particularly during weekday peak hours. Drivers are advised to drive carefully, be alert to signs and to add extra time to trips through this area.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO