Montevideo man injured in Mcleod County rollover
A Montevideo man was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled over. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 1, Nathan David Olson, age 47, was traveling southbound on Highway 22. At about 11:48 a.m., near the intersection with 155th St., Olson’s Kia Sorento left the road and rolled.
Barbara A. Gunderson
Barbara A. Gunderson, 84, of Spicer, died Thursday, January 5th at CentraCare Rice Care Center in Willmar. Her funeral will be 1:00 pm, Friday, January 13th at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.org.
Storm causes hundreds of crashes, Willmar got 14 inches of snow
(Golden Valley, MN) -- The winter storm was a contributing factor in hundreds of vehicle crashes Tuesday and Wednesday across the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 386 crashes from 11:30 a-m Tuesday through 9:30 Wednesday night. Troopers say 22 people were hurt in those crashes and there was one fatal accident in Clearwater. Authorities also helped out at another 11-hundred incidents where vehicles went into the ditch, and 26 semis that jackknifed.
Willmar gets nearly 9 inches of snow...motorist killed in Clearwater township
(Chanhassen, MN) -- Winter weather advisories are in effect today (Wednesday) for most of southern and central Minnesota while a winter storm warning continues from the Brainerd lakes area to the northeast. Heavy snow and freezing rain fell across the state Tuesday and is expected to continue through this evening. Windom in southwest Minnesota reported 11 inches, Mound and Morgan had ten, Willmar and Kimball received eight-and-a-half inches, Buffalo had seven-and-half and the National Weather Service in Chanhassen got seven inches.
Duane Buermann
Duane “Dewey” Martin Buermann, 73, of Paynesville, died January 4th at his home. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 10th at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Visitation will be from 4-8:00 pm, Monday at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Arban. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. www.hafh.org.
Aeration systems turned on on Willmar lakes...watch for thin ice
(Willmar MN-) The aeration system on Willmar and Foot Lakes in Willmar has been turned on causing thin ice and open water on parts of the lakes. "Thin Ice" markers are set out where the system is in operation, so please stay away from those areas of the lake. Kandiyohi County ordinance states people must stay outside of the thin ice signs.
Tony Nelson
Tony Nelson age 48, of Morgan passed away due to health reasons at the CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Redwood Alliance Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the church. An additional funeral service and burial will be held in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Missing teen from Marshall sought
(Marshall, MN) - Police are looking for a teenager missing from Marshall. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 17-year-old Angelica Martin has been missing since Monday. She was last seen getting into a compact vehicle. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.
Betty Miller
Betty M. Miller, 96, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Belview, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2…
Tollefson sworn-in as new Kandiyohi County Sheriff
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County's new sheriff took the oath of office yesterday. Eric Tollefson issued a statement, saying "This morning, I took the oath of office of Kandiyohi County Sheriff. I am humbled and honored to continue working alongside the dedicated members of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office. I’d like to congratulate Kent Bauman who has been appointed to serve as Chief Deputy of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office. Together we will strive to be the best agency we can and provide everyone with excellent service. I am so thankful for all the support over the past year and I am committed to earning your trust. " Tollefson defeated incumbent sheriff Eric Holien in November's election.
Fentanyl seized, three arrested in Willmar drug bust
(Willmar MN-) Three people were arrested and fentanyl pills were seized after a drug bust in Willmar Monday. Commander Ross Ardoff of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says agents arrested three individuals during a traffic stop in the City of Willmar Monday. During the investigation, Agents located over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl and a large amount of cash. One of the parties arrested had a warrant for his arrest out of Meeker County for theft and was currently out on bail in Kandiyohi County for a 2nd Degree Assault charge and Controlled Substance charges.
Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota
A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky. The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.
3 arrested after 200 fentanyl-laced pills found during Willmar traffic stop
WILLMAR, Minn. -- Three people in central Minnesota were arrested on Monday, after police found they were carrying 200 pills that tested positive for fentanyl.Law enforcement arrested the suspects during a traffic stop in Willmar. They also found close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, along with cash. One of the suspects had a warrant out for his arrest for theft. He also was out on bail for a second-degree assault charge and controlled substance charge.
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
Fire Chief urges people to prevent carbon monoxide, clear off fire hydrants
(Willmar MN-) All the snow we've received so far this winter is causing some safety concerns. Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson asks homeowners to make sure the exhaust vents for home furnaces are clear of snow to prevent carbon monoxide buildup... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...And...
Alfred Holstad
Alfred Holstad, 93, of Paynesville, died Tuesday, January 3rd at Paynesville Care Center in Paynesville. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Monday, January 9th at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville with interment in the church cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #271. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5:00 pm at the church and continue one hour prior to the mass on Monday. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson - Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. www.hafh.org.
Drug, domestic abuse suspects sentenced in Renville County District Court
(Olivia MN-) Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom Thursday announced two significant sentencings to start off the 2023 judicial year: Samuel Torres and Luciano Martin. Kingstrom says Torres, 55 of Olivia, was sentenced to 39 months in prison after being convicted of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a crime that took place back in April of 2021. Police say they made contact with Torres after he was seen parked at the intersection of County Road 19 and Highway 71 with no lights on. Law enforcement observed signs of impairment and noticed he had an open beer on the center console, and was clutching an orange pouch which held 15 grams of methamphetamine. Torres also refused to submit to a breath test for driving while impaired. He has a prior felony criminal history including Intentional Murder with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Possession of Cocaine, and Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree and has a pending file in Renville County Court in which he is charged with seven counts including Escape from Custody, Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Fleeing, and Driving While Impaired in the Second Degree.
"No Travel Advisories" lifted in this area, roads still slick
(Willmar MN-) At 7 last night MNDOT lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in southwest Minnesota, including the following highway segments:. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
Snow levels in KLGR-area communities
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Redwood Falls airport still hasn’t reported an official result of snowfall for this week’s blizzard, but the National Weather Service currently lists the following amounts since Tuesday evening:. Morgan: 11 inches. Belview: 9.9 inches. Rural Danube, Springfield, Comfrey: 8.5 inches. New Ulm: 8...
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
