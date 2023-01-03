Read full article on original website
Germany to require rapid COVID-19 test for travellers from China
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is changing its entry rules for travellers from China and will in future require at least a rapid coronavirus test to enter the country, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Thursday. There will also be random checks upon entry for any coronavirus variants as well...
NY Fed says China’s COVID woes are pressuring supply chains
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Declining world supply chain pressures are being challenged by new disruptions in China tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve reported on Friday. The regional Fed bank’s December Global Supply Chain Pressure Index ticked down to 1.18 from November’s revised 1.23 reading....
Hong Kong to allow import of hamsters after year-long COVID ban
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s government will lift a ban on the import of hamsters in mid-January, almost a year after more than 2,000 of the rodents were culled due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases traced to a pet shop in the financial hub at the start of 2022.
Exclusive-China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug – sources
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China is in talks with Pfizer Inc to secure a licence that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm’s COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China, three sources told Reuters. China’s medical products regulator – the National...
Tesla, EV rivals absorb costs after China pulls plug on subsidy
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s decision to end a more than decade-long subsidy for electric vehicle purchases has forced automakers, including Tesla, to deepen discounts to maintain sales as demand eases in the world’s largest market. The government originally planned to phase out the support scheme for EV...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
UK PM Sunak hopes for ‘constructive’ talks with trade union leaders
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was hoping for constructive talks with trade union leaders next week, as thousands of workers in industries from rail to healthcare take strike action in disputes over pay. “We want to have a grown up, honest conversation with all...
Macron: French health sector problems could deepen in coming years
PARIS (Reuters) – The problems in the French health sector, which is struggling with overcrowded hospitals and a lack of staff in rural areas, could deepen in the coming years, President Emmanuel Macron said in a New Year address to health workers. “We’re facing a situation with could get...
Shell to pay $2 billion in EU and UK windfall tax in Q4
LONDON (Reuters) – Shell expects to pay about $2 billion in additional taxes in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the European Union and British windfall taxes imposed on the energy sector. Europe’s largest oil and gas company also said in an update ahead of its full year...
Dollar stays bullish on resilient U.S. jobs market
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held near an almost one-month high on Friday, after U.S. economic data highlighted a still-tight labour market that could keep the Federal Reserve on its aggressive rate hike path. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low...
Japan PM Kishida invited to visit Ukraine, spokesperson says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been invited to visit Ukraine, the government’s top spokesperson said on Friday. The invitation was given by the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to Japan’s ambassador to Ukraine on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.
Former PICC P&C president expelled from Chinese Communist Party
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s anti-graft watchdog said on Friday that the former president of insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co had been expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from the company for severe violations of law and discipline. Lin Zhiyong, who is also former Party Secretary of...
Erdogan tells Putin ceasefire needed in Ukraine peace efforts -presidency
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a “vision for a fair solution”, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday. It said in a statement the...
Taming inflation top priority for South Asia – India cenbank chief
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Taming inflation is the top priority for South Asian countries as risks to growth and investment outlook could rise if price pressures persist at high levels, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. Speaking at an event organised by the International Monetary...
UN releases report on Ukraine telecoms damage by Russia
GENEVA (Reuters) – Ukraine will need at least $1.79 billion to restore its telecommunications sector to pre-war levels, a U.N. agency said in a report published on Friday alleging Russia had “destroyed completely or seized” networks in parts of the country. The long-anticipated and sensitive damage assessment...
Euro zone inflation falls sharply in Dec but offers ECB little respite
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation tumbled by more than expected last month but underlying price pressures rose, making it likely the European Central Bank will continue raising interest rates for months to come. Consumer price growth in the bloc that expanded to 20 nations when Croatia joined on...
Airbus delivered unaudited total of 663 jets in 2022 – sources
(Reuters) – Airbus provisionally delivered as many as 663 aircraft in 2022, industry sources said on Thursday. The tentative score is subject to an internal audit, which could result in modest changes before publication on Jan. 10. Airbus last month abandoned a target of “around 700” deliveries, citing supply...
Turkish top court blocks pro-Kurdish HDP bank accounts -state media
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s top court ruled on Thursday to block pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) bank accounts holding Treasury aid as it continues hearing a case seeking the party’s closure over alleged militant ties, state media said. The move against the HDP, the third biggest...
