Hong Kong to allow import of hamsters after year-long COVID ban
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s government will lift a ban on the import of hamsters in mid-January, almost a year after more than 2,000 of the rodents were culled due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases traced to a pet shop in the financial hub at the start of 2022.
Shell to pay $2 billion in EU and UK windfall tax in Q4
LONDON (Reuters) – Shell expects to pay about $2 billion in additional taxes in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the European Union and British windfall taxes imposed on the energy sector. Europe’s largest oil and gas company also said in an update ahead of its full year...
Exclusive-Renault considers making mass-market EVs in India -sources
NEW DELHI/PARIS (Reuters) – Renault is considering building a mass-market electric vehicle in India, two people with knowledge of the ongoing review told Reuters, as part of a renewed push into a market where EV adoption is expected to grow quickly from a small base. The study by Renault...
Southwest to carry out thorough review of disruption -CEO
CHICAGO (Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Bob Jordan said on Thursday the company will carry out a thorough review of the disruption from a winter storm that forced it to cancel nearly 16,000 flights. “Restoring the trust of our customers and employees is everything to us,” he said...
Airbus delivered unaudited total of 663 jets in 2022 – sources
(Reuters) – Airbus provisionally delivered as many as 663 aircraft in 2022, industry sources said on Thursday. The tentative score is subject to an internal audit, which could result in modest changes before publication on Jan. 10. Airbus last month abandoned a target of “around 700” deliveries, citing supply...
Peloton to pay $19 million fine over treadmill hazard -U.S. regulators
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Peloton Interactive Inc has agreed to pay a $19 million fine for failing to promptly report a defect with its Tread+ treadmill that could cause serious injury, U.S. regulators said on Thursday. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), in a statement, said the civil penalty would...
Carmaker Stellantis creates new data services business
(Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday it was establishing a new business unit to help expand its data services business, part of its plans to boost revenue from software-related activities over the next decade. The new unit, called Mobilisights, will license data to a wide range of customers...
Germany to require rapid COVID-19 test for travellers from China
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is changing its entry rules for travellers from China and will in future require at least a rapid coronavirus test to enter the country, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Thursday. There will also be random checks upon entry for any coronavirus variants as well...
China, Philippines agree on direct communication channel on South China Sea
BEIJING (Reuters) – China and the Philippines have agreed to set up direct communication channels on the South China Sea and handle disputes peacefully, both countries said in a joint communique released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday. The nations reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting regional...
Amazon layoff signals more pain for tech sector as recession fears mount
(Reuters) – The massive job cuts by Amazon.com Inc, one of the biggest private employers in the United States, show the wave of layoff sweeping through the tech sector could stretch into 2023 as companies rush to cut costs, analysts said on Thursday. As a demand boom during the...
Exclusive-China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug – sources
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China is in talks with Pfizer Inc to secure a licence that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm’s COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China, three sources told Reuters. China’s medical products regulator – the National...
Tesla, EV rivals absorb costs after China pulls plug on subsidy
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s decision to end a more than decade-long subsidy for electric vehicle purchases has forced automakers, including Tesla, to deepen discounts to maintain sales as demand eases in the world’s largest market. The government originally planned to phase out the support scheme for EV...
Samsung Elec flags lowest quarterly profit in 8 years on demand slump
SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported on Friday a likely 69% plunge in December-quarter operating profit to an eight-year low, as a global economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and clouds the memory-chip industry outlook. The world’s largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker estimated its profit slumped...
Factbox-Who’s who in European Parliament’s cash-for-influence scandal
(Reuters) – A corruption scandal has been rocking the European Parliament since Belgian authorities raided parliament offices two weeks before Christmas. Four people – all affiliated with the chamber – have been charged over allegations Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making. The European...
NY Fed says China’s COVID woes are pressuring supply chains
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Declining world supply chain pressures are being challenged by new disruptions in China tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve reported on Friday. The regional Fed bank’s December Global Supply Chain Pressure Index ticked down to 1.18 from November’s revised 1.23 reading....
SolarEdge sees U.S. solar growth slowing in 2023, Asia, Europe markets to surge
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Growth in the U.S. solar industry is expected to decelerate in 2023, while Asian and European markets are poised to surge, SolarEdge Chief Financial Officer Ronen Faier said on Thursday. High prices and regulatory uncertainties will constrain U.S. solar expansion, while some solar markets in...
Take Five: Welcome to 2023
LONDON (Reuters) – A potential shift by the world’s most dovish major central bank, inflation pressures abating, a turn in the economic outlook and oil markets suffering their biggest tumble in decades: Welcome to 2023!. A raft of data should shed light on some of those trends and...
