UK PM Sunak hopes for ‘constructive’ talks with trade union leaders
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was hoping for constructive talks with trade union leaders next week, as thousands of workers in industries from rail to healthcare take strike action in disputes over pay. “We want to have a grown up, honest conversation with all...
Erdogan tells Putin ceasefire needed in Ukraine peace efforts -presidency
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a “vision for a fair solution”, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday. It said in a statement the...
China, Philippines agree on direct communication channel on South China Sea
BEIJING (Reuters) – China and the Philippines have agreed to set up direct communication channels on the South China Sea and handle disputes peacefully, both countries said in a joint communique released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday. The nations reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting regional...
Japan PM Kishida invited to visit Ukraine, spokesperson says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been invited to visit Ukraine, the government’s top spokesperson said on Friday. The invitation was given by the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to Japan’s ambassador to Ukraine on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.
Putin ally Prigozhin grants freedom to first Russian convicts who fought in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s most powerful mercenary group, bade farewell on Thursday to former convicts who had served out their contracts in Ukraine and urged them to avoid the temptation to kill when back in civilian life. Wagner Group, originally staffed by battle-hardened...
Israel frees one of longest serving Palestinian prisoners after 40 years
ARA, Israel (Reuters) – One of Israel’s longest serving Palestinian prisoners went free on Thursday after completing a 40-year sentence, as members of the new right-wing government called for him to be stripped of his citizenship. Karim Younis, 60, was convicted of kidnapping and killing Israeli soldier Avraham...
Turkish top court blocks pro-Kurdish HDP bank accounts -state media
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s top court ruled on Thursday to block pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) bank accounts holding Treasury aid as it continues hearing a case seeking the party’s closure over alleged militant ties, state media said. The move against the HDP, the third biggest...
Taming inflation top priority for South Asia – India cenbank chief
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Taming inflation is the top priority for South Asian countries as risks to growth and investment outlook could rise if price pressures persist at high levels, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. Speaking at an event organised by the International Monetary...
Former PICC P&C president expelled from Chinese Communist Party
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s anti-graft watchdog said on Friday that the former president of insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co had been expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from the company for severe violations of law and discipline. Lin Zhiyong, who is also former Party Secretary of...
Taliban criticises Prince Harry over Afghan killings comment
LONDON (Reuters) – The Taliban administration has criticised Prince Harry after the British royal said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as “chess pieces removed from the board”. Harry’s highly personal book “Spare”...
UN releases report on Ukraine telecoms damage by Russia
GENEVA (Reuters) – Ukraine will need at least $1.79 billion to restore its telecommunications sector to pre-war levels, a U.N. agency said in a report published on Friday alleging Russia had “destroyed completely or seized” networks in parts of the country. The long-anticipated and sensitive damage assessment...
Turkey, Armenia free to start direct air cargo trade – Anadolu agency
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey and Armenia are free to start direct air cargo as of the start of this year, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, as part of moves by the two countries to fix ties after decades of animosity. Anadolu cited diplomatic sources as saying...
Chad says it foiled military attempt to destabilise the country
N’DJAMENA (Reuters) – Chadian security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to destabilize the country and undermine constitutional order, the government said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese)
Belarus to beef up joint military grouping with Russia
(Reuters) -Belarus and Russia continue to build up a joint military grouping in Belarus and are preparing joint air force exercises, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said that the goal of creating such joint force was “strengthening the protection and defence of the Union State (of...
Eritrean trafficker wanted by Netherlands arrested in Sudan, Dutch prosecutors say
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch prosecutors said on Thursday that an Eritrean man with a conviction for human trafficking who has been on the Netherlands’ most wanted list since 2021 had been arrested in Sudan. The Netherlands will request that Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam is extradited, said prosecutors, who want...
Russia says Ukraine shells its positions during Moscow’s unilateral ceasefire
(Reuters) – Russia said Ukraine shelled Russian military positions on Friday during a 36-hour ceasefire unilaterally declared by President Vladimir Putin, which Kyiv and its allies have dismissed as a sham. The Russian defence ministry said that its positions had come under attack in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia...
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan – GFZ
(Reuters) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Strong shaking was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul, while the quake was also felt in Islamabad, parts of northwestern Pakistan and in New Delhi, Reuters witnesses in each location said.
