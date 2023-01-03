Read full article on original website
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Widow of only NFL player to die on the field responds to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: ‘You can’t blame football’
The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field in the histoy of the sport became “very emotional” while watching Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday, she said.Chuck Hughes was a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in October 1971 when he clutched his chest and fell to the ground, suffering a fatal heart attack at the end of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. His widow, Sharon, rode with him in the back of the ambulance before he was pronounced dead.Just over 51 years later, she felt everything come back when she watched Buffalo Bills...
Damar Hamlin thanks fans in first public comments since on-field cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans late Saturday in his first public comments since he suffered cardiac arrest on-field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful…
NFL playoff picture: Updated chances to clinch, projected bracket
We're live tracking close playoff hunts in both conferences. Who is in -- or out -- based on ESPN's Football Power Index current projections?
AOL Corp
NFL rules Bills-Bengals a 'no contest' and AFC title game may be at neutral site as owners prepare to vote on 'inequities'
The NFL announced Thursday night that it has canceled the remainder of the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals and will designate the game as a “no contest,” leaving the two franchises with only 16 games in the 2022 schedule. That decision —...
Comments / 0