KOMO News
Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
The DNA of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Cellphone data also showed the man was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times in the months before the attacks, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Shoshone News Press
Mary Ann Babin, 73
Mary Ann Babin, 73, passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2022, at Orchard Ridge Senior Living in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She resided in Memory Care. She was born July 28, 1949, in Grand Forks, N.D., and relocated with her family to Long Beach, Calif., where she resided until 1971. She attended St. Matthew Elementary and graduated from St. Anthony’s High School, where she participated in the Glee Club, hence, her lifelong love of music. She studied at California State College Long Beach until her marriage to Grant Tester on Jan. 30, 1971, and they relocated to Coeur d’Alene, followed by a move to Prichard, Idaho.
Shoshone News Press
It's a girl!
COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Jan. 2-4
• Daunte K. Demarce, 21, of Spokane, Wash., was arrested for driving under the influence. Demarce has since been released. • Dustin Wayne Walkenshaw, 34, of Mullan, was arrested for use or possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than three ounces of marijuana, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia with intent to use.
Shoshone News Press
Saving Pacman
KELLOGG — Fewer things turn the stomach more universally than animal cruelty — however, out of tragedy a story of kindness and love has risen. A young pit bull named Pacman was found alone, injured, severely malnourished and dehydrated in an abandoned camper in Kellogg by Kellogg Police Officer David Bishop, who took him for emergency care.
Shoshone News Press
Holiday apple tradition makes comeback in Wallace
WALLACE — Traditions, much like the holidays themselves, have a way of creeping back up on you and Mountain West Bank got the jump on that just before the Christmas weekend. The Friday before Christmas, Wallace’s newest and sole financial institution revived the old tradition of handing out apples to their customers on Christmas Eve. With that falling on a Saturday last year, they improvised just a tad and handed them out a day early.
inlander.com
Historic Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Coeur d'Alene has a new chef-owner, plus other food news
Coeur d'Alene's downtown corridor is rich with restaurants and assorted drink spots, but few have endured as long as the Iron Horse Bar & Grill, which opened in 1972. The Sherman Avenue business is actually two-part. The large bar area, well-known for serving "derailer" cocktails in a white plastic bucket, has an adjacent live event space with one of the better dance floors in town, especially in the summer when "the Horse," as this beloved establishment is known, rolls up its garage doors. The other part is the old-timey steakhouse, which since October 2022, is under new ownership.
Shoshone News Press
DUI Task Force: Zero alcohol related injuries or fatalities over holiday weekend
The holidays are always a time for celebration and good times. For some, good times involve partaking in an alcoholic beverage. While this on its own can mostly be harmless, it's when some decide to drink and drive that things can go from bad to worse. That’s what Idaho State...
Shoshone News Press
Working for the public
WALLACE — Shoshone County stretches over 2,636 square miles of scenic mountains and valleys comprised of seven incorporated cities along Interstate 90. Different departments tackle different aspects of the county, like the Public Works Department, which oversees four road districts and two county parks (Gene Day Park and West Shoshone Park), and is responsible for maintaining approximately 375 miles of roadway 79 bridges in the county.
