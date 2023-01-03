Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
Working for the public
WALLACE — Shoshone County stretches over 2,636 square miles of scenic mountains and valleys comprised of seven incorporated cities along Interstate 90. Different departments tackle different aspects of the county, like the Public Works Department, which oversees four road districts and two county parks (Gene Day Park and West Shoshone Park), and is responsible for maintaining approximately 375 miles of roadway 79 bridges in the county.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The home of the Streets and Engineering Department is in line for a million-dollar makeover, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved paying Design West up to $49,000 for architectural services for the remodel project.
Shoshone News Press
Saving Pacman
KELLOGG — Fewer things turn the stomach more universally than animal cruelty — however, out of tragedy a story of kindness and love has risen. A young pit bull named Pacman was found alone, injured, severely malnourished and dehydrated in an abandoned camper in Kellogg by Kellogg Police Officer David Bishop, who took him for emergency care.
Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
The DNA of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Cellphone data also showed the man was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times in the months before the attacks, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released. In a press release sent...
Kohberger’s DNA found on knife sheath in University of Idaho killings: Court documents
SEATTLE — Investigators reportedly found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to track down the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November. According to the documents that were unsealed Thursday, investigators found a knife sheath, with "Ka-Bar" 'USMC" and the United...
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Jan. 2-4
• Daunte K. Demarce, 21, of Spokane, Wash., was arrested for driving under the influence. Demarce has since been released. • Dustin Wayne Walkenshaw, 34, of Mullan, was arrested for use or possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than three ounces of marijuana, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia with intent to use.
A student said, "It was just... totally stunning to hear that this guy who had been marking my papers was reportedly this horrific killer." Idaho's Moscow - The 28-year-old graduate student accused of killing four sleeping classmates at the University of Idaho is becoming well known.
CNN — The suspect in the November slaying of four University of Idaho students waived extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania to face murder charges in the state of Idaho. Bryan Kohberger arrived at Pennsylvania’s Monroe County Courthouse Tuesday by prison transport van, cuffed and in a prison...
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
Shoshone News Press
Holiday apple tradition makes comeback in Wallace
WALLACE — Traditions, much like the holidays themselves, have a way of creeping back up on you and Mountain West Bank got the jump on that just before the Christmas weekend. The Friday before Christmas, Wallace’s newest and sole financial institution revived the old tradition of handing out apples to their customers on Christmas Eve. With that falling on a Saturday last year, they improvised just a tad and handed them out a day early.
Shoshone News Press
Mary Ann Babin, 73
Mary Ann Babin, 73, passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2022, at Orchard Ridge Senior Living in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She resided in Memory Care. She was born July 28, 1949, in Grand Forks, N.D., and relocated with her family to Long Beach, Calif., where she resided until 1971. She attended St. Matthew Elementary and graduated from St. Anthony’s High School, where she participated in the Glee Club, hence, her lifelong love of music. She studied at California State College Long Beach until her marriage to Grant Tester on Jan. 30, 1971, and they relocated to Coeur d’Alene, followed by a move to Prichard, Idaho.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
Shoshone News Press
It's a girl!
COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
Students, former classmates speak out on Idaho murder suspect’s behavior
PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, lived in an off-campus apartment in Pullman. The parking lot of Kohberger’s complex is always full of cars. Neighbors say there’s a lot of white vehicles, like Hyundai Elantras, the car police were looking for. Many are now in shock after police say the...
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
‘It was crazy’: Neighbors react to shocking details revealed in affidavit
MOSCOW, Idaho — There is a sense of relief for those who live in the Moscow area, but also horror that this crime even happened. Now, everyone just wants justice for the victims. “Your heart really goes out to all of them,” said Alan Kolok, a University of Idaho...
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer
(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
