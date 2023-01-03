ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

Shoshone News Press

Working for the public

WALLACE — Shoshone County stretches over 2,636 square miles of scenic mountains and valleys comprised of seven incorporated cities along Interstate 90. Different departments tackle different aspects of the county, like the Public Works Department, which oversees four road districts and two county parks (Gene Day Park and West Shoshone Park), and is responsible for maintaining approximately 375 miles of roadway 79 bridges in the county.
Shoshone News Press

Saving Pacman

KELLOGG — Fewer things turn the stomach more universally than animal cruelty — however, out of tragedy a story of kindness and love has risen. A young pit bull named Pacman was found alone, injured, severely malnourished and dehydrated in an abandoned camper in Kellogg by Kellogg Police Officer David Bishop, who took him for emergency care.
Shoshone News Press

Jail bookings: Jan. 2-4

• Daunte K. Demarce, 21, of Spokane, Wash., was arrested for driving under the influence. Demarce has since been released. • Dustin Wayne Walkenshaw, 34, of Mullan, was arrested for use or possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than three ounces of marijuana, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia with intent to use.
CNN

Idaho killings suspect waives extradition from Pennsylvania

CNN — The suspect in the November slaying of four University of Idaho students waived extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania to face murder charges in the state of Idaho. Bryan Kohberger arrived at Pennsylvania’s Monroe County Courthouse Tuesday by prison transport van, cuffed and in a prison...
KREM

WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
Shoshone News Press

Holiday apple tradition makes comeback in Wallace

WALLACE — Traditions, much like the holidays themselves, have a way of creeping back up on you and Mountain West Bank got the jump on that just before the Christmas weekend. The Friday before Christmas, Wallace’s newest and sole financial institution revived the old tradition of handing out apples to their customers on Christmas Eve. With that falling on a Saturday last year, they improvised just a tad and handed them out a day early.
Shoshone News Press

Mary Ann Babin, 73

Mary Ann Babin, 73, passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2022, at Orchard Ridge Senior Living in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She resided in Memory Care. She was born July 28, 1949, in Grand Forks, N.D., and relocated with her family to Long Beach, Calif., where she resided until 1971. She attended St. Matthew Elementary and graduated from St. Anthony’s High School, where she participated in the Glee Club, hence, her lifelong love of music. She studied at California State College Long Beach until her marriage to Grant Tester on Jan. 30, 1971, and they relocated to Coeur d’Alene, followed by a move to Prichard, Idaho.
Shoshone News Press

It's a girl!

COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
2news.com

Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings

New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
newsnationnow.com

‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer

(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
