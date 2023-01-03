The Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment invites applications for its California Wildlands Grassroots Fund. The foundation will award up to $7,500 to activists and organizations working to protect wildlands and habitats across the state. Cal Wildlands supports conservationists advocating for the permanent protection, including restoration and stewardship, of intact wildlands on public and private lands. Efforts to advance wildlands and open space protection through county general plans and other local planning mechanisms may be eligible for funding. Cal Wildlands also supports policy advocacy, litigation, and regulatory watchdogging at the local, state, and federal levels if the project objective is to protect wildlands.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO