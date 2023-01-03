Read full article on original website
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Nike Community Impact Fund invites applications for physical activity programs
The Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) invites applications for its Nike Community Impact Fund. The fund enables Nike employees to work with OCF to award at least $550,000 each year to nonprofits and schools in the metropolitan Portland region, the northern Willamette Valley, and southwest Washington to give youth positive experiences in sports and physical activity and advance healthier, supportive, and more inclusive communities.
Blue & You Foundation invites applications for mini-grants program
The Blue & You Foundation strategically focuses grant funding on community-based solutions to nurture community health leadership, foster collaboration and innovation, and leverage financial, human, and community resources to produce measurable, positive impacts. To that end, the foundation invites applications for its mini-grants program, which will award between $500 and...
Rose Foundation invites applications for projects to protect California wildlands
The Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment invites applications for its California Wildlands Grassroots Fund. The foundation will award up to $7,500 to activists and organizations working to protect wildlands and habitats across the state. Cal Wildlands supports conservationists advocating for the permanent protection, including restoration and stewardship, of intact wildlands on public and private lands. Efforts to advance wildlands and open space protection through county general plans and other local planning mechanisms may be eligible for funding. Cal Wildlands also supports policy advocacy, litigation, and regulatory watchdogging at the local, state, and federal levels if the project objective is to protect wildlands.
Wellmark Foundation invites applications from Iowa, South Dakota nonprofits
For thirty years, the Wellmark Foundation has been committed to the health and well-being of Iowa and South Dakota residents. To that end, the foundation invites applications for its Built Environment Matching Assets to Community Health program, which will award grants of up to $100,000 over up to two years in support of sustainable initiatives in Iowa and South Dakota that positively impact health by creating safe and healthy environments in which to be active.
