Noah Schnapp, best known for his role as Will Byers in the popular TV show, Stranger Things, has come out as gay through a viral TikTok video. Well known for playing the popular Stranger Things character Will Byers, who was recently confirmed as being gay in an interview, Noah Schnapp has taken to his popular TikTok account to confirm his own sexuality and link himself yet again to his character, saying in the caption “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

10 HOURS AGO