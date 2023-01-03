Read full article on original website
Hololive reveals new TEMPUS VTubers: HOLOSTARS EN second wave debut
HOLOSTARS EN is expanding to kick off 2023, with Hololive announcing four new talents joining the existing TEMPUS branch of the all-male VTuber group. Gavis Bettel, Machina X Flayon, Banzoin Hakka, and Josuiji Shinri will all be debuting on January 7. 2023 has only just ticked over, but Hololive are...
Owl House fans warn others about Season 3 Episode 2 “For the Future” leak
The Owl House’s final season is a cause of great excitement for fans, but now a leak of episode 2 has caused great upset. The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 is finally on its way to the Disney Channel, bringing answers to the cliff-hanger that aired last October, and seeing the return of Luz and her friends to the Boiling Isles.
HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 is set to cover the entire second game
HBO’s The Last of Us Season 1 is about to drop, but how will the story proceed across the seasons? The creators explain their plans. The Last of Us – one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game – is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO.
The Last of Us: Will Abby appear in the HBO show?
The Last of Us, one of the most anticipated shows of 2023, is nearly here – but will Abby appear in the HBO adaptation?. Nearly 10 years after the release of the original acclaimed PlayStation game, The Last of Us is finally getting the adaptation it deserves on HBO, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey playing Joel and Ellie respectively.
Andy Cohen Addresses Feud Rumors With Ryan Seacrest on Radio Show
Following New Year's Eve, several reports came out about bubbling drama between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest, after the TV personality seemingly claimed the Bravo star snubbed him during their respective holiday special hosting duties. Now, the two are officially discussing what actually transpired, clearing up the situation once and...
Apex Legends dev gives cryptic hint on future changes after private match update
An Apex Legends dev has offered a bit of a cryptic tease for future updates following the announcement that private matches are being made available to all players. Apex Legends is quickly approaching its fourth anniversary, but there are plenty of features that Respawn Entertainment have promised to add that haven’t made it into the game just yet.
MoistCr1tikal roasts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak response to Coffeezilla CryptoZoo drama
Twitch star Charlie White, better known as MoistCr1tikal, has roasted Logan Paul and Impaulsive podcast co-host Mike Majlak over their response to the CryptoZoo drama, after a series of videos made by internet sleuth Coffeezilla. In the latter days of 2022 and into 2023, Coffeezilla and Logan Paul have been...
Where to find Sunkern & Sunflora in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Sunkern and Sunflora are two of the earliest Grass-types found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, though they might prove underwhelming. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding the two Sunflower Pokemon in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a variety of returning Pokemon that fans know from...
How to get classic MW2 hit marker sound in Modern Warfare 2
It may have been out for a number of months now, but it’s probably passed a lot of Modern Warfare 2 players by that you can get classic MW2 hit marker sounds in game. Here’s how to do exactly that. The first Modern Warfare 2 will forever be...
How to get Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy
Wondering how to unlock The Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about accessing this deadly battleground once the game releases. Unlocking The Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy enables players to battle it out against deadly AI enemies. It’s...
What is TikTok’s ‘why are chickens so funny’ joke? Origin of viral clip
TikTok has become obsessed with the ‘why are chickens so funny’ joke, but what’s it all about? Here’s what you need to know. Hundreds of thousands of videos are posted to TikTok each day, covering pretty much every corner of the internet and interest, but it’s only a select few that go wildly viral.
First look at Diablo: Book of Lorath cover art revealed
Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the official cover art for Diablo: Book of Lorath, a hardcover tome set to release in June 2023. A comprehensive sourcebook replete with the knowledge of Lorath Nahr, Book of Lorath will span 170-plus pages that include new illustrations and everything one needs to continue the battle against the three Prime Evils.
World of Warcraft players clown Blizzard over Evoker buff
The WoW community on Reddit has turned its confusion about the Evoker raid buff in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight into a humorous meme. Blizzard Entertainment unleashed a third hero class, Dracthyr Evoker, with the launch of WoW: Dragonflight late last year. A spell-casting warrior belonging to the hybrid humanoid-dragon race...
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in viral TikTok
Noah Schnapp, best known for his role as Will Byers in the popular TV show, Stranger Things, has come out as gay through a viral TikTok video. Well known for playing the popular Stranger Things character Will Byers, who was recently confirmed as being gay in an interview, Noah Schnapp has taken to his popular TikTok account to confirm his own sexuality and link himself yet again to his character, saying in the caption “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”
Twitch streamer Macaiyla sheds light on major jaw surgery
Twitch streamer Macaiyla has revealed details on her jaw surgery, confirming to fans that she’s “doing okay” and sharing images after the procedure. Macaiyla is an immensely popular Twitch streamer, currently boasting over 320,000 followers on the Amazon-owned broadcasting platform. She has recently been absent from the...
Woman stuns fans by sticking positive pregnancy test in man’s mouth
A woman on TikTok has left viewers shocked after she uploaded a video where she sticks a used positive pregnancy test in her partner’s mouth as a way to reveal the news. With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, it shouldn’t be surprising when a video pops up that leaves viewers a bit stunned.
New horror movie M3GAN needed reshoots to land PG-13 rating
The director of new horror movie M3GAN has revealed that the film needed reshoots to drop from an R-rating to PG-13, and that Sam Raimi’s Drag Me to Hell inspired the cuts. With a brilliant trailer that has inspired countless memes, M3GAN finally hits U.S. screens this week. The...
