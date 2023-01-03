Read full article on original website
Piers Morgan's Twitter account was flooded with offensive posts aimed at Ed Sheeran and Queen Elizabeth II after his account was seemingly hacked
Racial slurs, misinformation, and abusive posts were shared with Morgan's 8.3 million Twitter followers.
Andrew Tate posts bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg: ‘I’m not actually mad’
Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.His two-minute video came 10 hours after the teenage climate activist invited him to “enlighten” her on the emissions from his car collection by emailing “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.In his response, Tate claimed that Thunberg was referring to herself with the viral tweet.“Greta’s email address is ‘I have small d*** energy’. Why would that be her own email? Strange,” he said.“I don’t want to assume her gender, it’s 50/50, but it is what it is.”Tate then added: “I’m not actually mad at Greta.” Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kurdish community pay tribute to three people killed in shooting at cultural centre in ParisGordon Smart receives cheeky messages for his GMB presenting debutJohn Bird: Actor and comedian hailed as ‘one of the greatest satirists’ dies aged 86
Greta Thunberg Doesn’t Care About Andrew Tate’s Cars — But Has an Idea of What They’re Overcompensating For
Andrew Tate’s Twitter account was reinstated in late November after Elon Musk lifted a five-year ban put in place largely due to the kickboxer-turned-internet personality’s excessive and often violent misogyny. Most recently, he’s used his return to the platform to taunt climate activist Greta Thunberg, bragging about his 33 cars and their “enormous emissions” to the 19-year-old who, to his surprise, couldn’t care less. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” Tate wrote to Thunberg. “Yes, please do enlighten me,” she responded, his ego likely soaring...
Elon Musk thinks Greta Thunberg is 'cool' after her Twitter spat with Andrew Tate
The 19-year-old environmental activist poked fun at the controversial influencer after he taunted her about the emissions produced by his sports cars.
Greta Thunberg's Epic Clap-Back To Andrew Tate Basically Led To His Detainment
Greta Thunberg is a teenager, a renowned environmental activist, and now an Andrew Tate taker-downer. A Twitter exchange between the 19-year-old Swedish climate change activist and the controversial 36-year-old internet personality led to his detainment on Dec. 29 — and it’s the best thing to happen in recent memory.
Bill Gates says Elon Musk is taking a 'seat-of-the-pants' approach to decision-making at Twitter
Bill Gates said Twitter was "stirring things up" and decisions at the company were not made by a broad group of people, per the Financial Times.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Mastodon founder says investors lining up since Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
The founder of Mastodon has said he has rejected approaches from more than five US-based investors, as the Twitter rival grows in popularity after Elon Musk’s chaotic debut as a social media owner. Eugen Rochko, who launched the open-source social network in 2016, told the Financial Times he had...
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says Elon Musk's bizarre Twitter antics and 'lack of impulse control' have accelerated Tesla's inevitable demise as a market leader
Elon Musk's Twitter circus has accelerated Tesla's decline in the EV market, Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to Musk's controversial tweets, which have alienated Tesla's affluent and liberal customers. The economics of the EV market and Musk's antics mean Tesla is unlikely to see long-term profits to justify...
Meta is preparing to announce whether Trump will be allowed to return to Facebook and Instagram, report says
Facebook and Instagram suspended Donald Trump's accounts in January 2021 for inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol.
‘Enlighten me’: Greta Thunberg has brutal comeback to Andrew Tate after failed social media callout
Greta Thunberg has delighted her online followers with her brutal response to Andrew Tate.Tate, a social media influencer who is often mired in controversy, sent a message to the environmental campaigner on Tuesday (27 December).Over Twitter, he asked Thunberg to offer her comments on the carbon emissions of his cars.“I have 33 cars,” he began, before listing the specifications for his Bugatti and Ferraris.“This is just the start,” Tate, 36, continued. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”Tate’s apparent attempt to bait Thunberg, 17, into...
‘What about now?’: Julia Harley-Brewer taunted for poorly aged tweet about Andrew Tate
Following Andrew Tate’s arrest, Julia Hartley-Brewer is being mocked after recently stating that she would choose Tate’s life over that of Greta Thunberg.The British radio presenter and journalist waded into the online feud between Tate and Thunberg that began this wek. Tate – a 36-year-old former kickboxer and online personality notorious for his misogynistic views – recently engaged Thunberg, 19, in a Twitter feud.The spat resulted in a brutal clapback from Thunberg, which has since been hailed as the best Twitter moment of 2022.Tate responded to her response with a video of himself smoking a cigar and wearing a...
It's hard to see what an avowed far-right militant 'would be doing much differently' than Elon Musk with his Twitter policies, extremism expert says
Extremism expert J.M. Berger says that Musk is shifting the conversation on Twitter to favor right-wing extremist figures.
Mark Zuckerberg Shares Sweet New Photo with Pregnant Wife Priscilla Chan — See Her Bump!
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting their third daughter together next year Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are looking forward to welcoming their third baby girl in the new year. On Sunday, the Meta CEO, 38, shared a new photo with Chan on Instagram as the soon-to-be mom of three showed off her baby bump in a sparkly gown. In the sweet picture, Zuckerberg, who wore a black tuxedo for the snap, placed his hand on Chan's stomach as he looked lovingly at his wife. A second photo in...
Who will be ‘foolish’ enough to take over Twitter? From Sheryl Sandberg to Donald Trump, here are the main runners for Musk’s job
Musk is looking for someone "foolish" enough to take over his role as Twitter CEO. A shortlist has seemingly been drawn up for Twitter owner Elon Musk as the billionaire begins his hunt for a new chief executive officer. Just three months into the role of CEO, the Tesla boss...
Greta Thunberg birthday: Fans pay tribute to climate activist following Andrew Tate drama
Just days after Greta Thunberg expertly clapped back at controversial influencer Andrew Tate, the internet is celebrating the climate activist’s 20th birthday.Thunberg made headlines last week when the environmental campaigner took down former kickboxer Andrew Tate on Twitter, which ended in him being detained in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.On 27 December, Thunberg tweeted a brutal response to Tate after he attempted to bait the environmental campaigner into a debate about the carbon emissions of his cars. “I have 33 cars,” he tweeted, before listing the specifications for his Bugatti and Ferraris.“This is just...
Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest
Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...
Twitter Now ‘Relaxing’ Ban on Political Ads
Twitter has announced that it will be “relaxing” its ban on political ads more than three years after the ban was enacted to fight growing misinformation on social media. The company, seeking to pump up revenue under new Twitter czar Elon Musk, explained the move by noting that “cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics.” “We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks,” the Twitter Safety account tweeted late Tuesday. The company had banned ads by candidates, political parties, and elected government officials under then-CEO Jack Dorsey in 2019.Read it at AP
Get ready for a return of political ads on Elon Musk's Twitter
Three years after Jack Dorsey decided to suspend all political advertising on Twitter globally, the rules are changing. The microblogging platform yesterday (Jan. 3) said it plans to “expand the political advertising” permitted in the coming weeks. It is also relaxing its policy for cause-based ads in the US.
2022 Was The Year Tech Did A 180
From crypto’s implosion to Twitter’s meltdown, it’s been a wild ride of a year.
