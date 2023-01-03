ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

iheart.com

Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Lie a Lot? 3 New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire’s Tiniest Town Has a Population in the Single Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. According to Wikipedia, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile.
LIVERMORE, CA
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather

After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts

Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
95.9 WCYY

5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly...
MAINE STATE
westernmassnews.com

History professor explains possible changes to come with Healey as governor

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - With a new governor in office for the first time in eight years, we’re getting answers on the changes we might expect in the Bay State. “I think the next couple of months are going to be a period of significant shake up in the way we do things in the state,” said Western New England University history professor John Baick.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
travelawaits.com

13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England

New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
MAINE STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain

Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
NEEDHAM, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You

2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
B98.5

Did You Know These Giant Maine Businesses are Owned by Women?

Being impressive comes naturally for women. I am just stating a fact. I am not going to talk about how far we've come as a gender and dive into the struggle because we all know the history of how we have had to climb ladders, break ceilings, and punch through endless barriers to achieve even a quarter of what a man has.
MAINE STATE
