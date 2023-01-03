ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
What is TikTok’s ‘why are chickens so funny’ joke? Origin of viral clip

TikTok has become obsessed with the ‘why are chickens so funny’ joke, but what’s it all about? Here’s what you need to know. Hundreds of thousands of videos are posted to TikTok each day, covering pretty much every corner of the internet and interest, but it’s only a select few that go wildly viral.
VTubers Kuzuha, Usada Pekora crack YouTube’s top 10 streamers list for 2022

Hololive and NIJISANJI dominance on YouTube continues: Top talents Usada Pekora and Kuzuha have been named in YouTube’s top 10 streamers for 2022, according to Streams Charts, with Sakura Miko and Oozora Subaru also making waves. VTubing is some of YouTube’s most popular content, with more than 1.5 billion...

