Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
Residents of Rochester neighborhoods urged to check property for missing man
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota is looking for a man last seen on Dec. 27. Thomas McElroy was seeking medical help at St. Marys when he left the facility. He was not dressed for the outside environment and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. He...
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
IMS of MN expands mental health and addiction services in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Independent Management Services has relocated to a larger and more expansive location in Albert Lea. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion by attending an open house on January 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The office is located at 709 Algon St.in Albert Lea.
Officials review Owatonna cannabinoid ordinance
Owatonna city councilors talked again on Dec. 6 about enacting rules that will govern the sale and use of THC “edibles” legalized earlier this year by state lawmakers. THC is the part of a marijuana plant that causes the sensation of “getting high.” Those 21 and older can now purchase food and drink infused with THC, limited to 5 milligrams per individual piece and no more than 50 milligrams per package, with a THC concentration of no more than .3%.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
Funeral announcements for 1/5/23
A funeral service will be held for Kathryn Louise “Katy” Hilton, age 78 of Elkton at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6th at Dexter United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday morning from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Dexter Cemetery.
Hwy 52 crash leads to traffic backup Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on southbound Hwy 52 in Rochester snarled traffic during the Friday morning commute. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 7:58 a.m., a 2018 Toyota RAV4 and 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee were both traveling southbound on Hwy 52 when they collided near Civic Center Dr. NW.
Federal Medical Center Rochester to hold job recruitment event Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Rochester will be holding a job recruitment event on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is in support of the Federal Bureau of Prison’s National Recruitment initiative. FMC Rochester is scheduled to host recruitment events on the first Saturday of each month through the end of the fiscal year 2023.
Austin, Baskin, Helle, Poshusta sworn in as Austin City Councilmembers in first meeting of 2023
Austin City Council member At-Large Jeff Austin, 2nd Ward councilman Jason Baskin, 1st Ward councilwoman Laura Helle and 3rd Ward councilmember Joyce Poshusta all took their oaths of office to serve on the council in the first meeting of 2023 for the council Tuesday evening. Austin, Baskin and Poshusta all won reelection last November, while Helle defeated incumbent Rebecca Waller in the general election.
County funds deputy for drug unit
While the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU) deals with drug crimes, Commander Ben Johnson says the name isn’t entirely accurate. “It’s targeting violent crime,” he told Steele County commissioners last week. The unit currently has five investigators, with approval for a sixth, and serves Steele, Freeborn,...
Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team downs Red Wing 94-77 Thursday night
The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team played host to the Red Wing Wingers in a Big 9 Conference dual meet at Bud Higgins Pool Thursday evening, and it was the Packers opening 2023 with a 94-77 win. High finishers for the Packers Thursday night included both the squads’...
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
Austin Packers boys basketball falls to Northfield 76-60 Thursday evening
The Austin Packers boys basketball team kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule in Northfield Thursday night versus the Raiders in a Big 9 Conference matchup, and it was the Raiders doubling up the Packers in the first half to lead 46-23 at the half on their way to a 76-60 win.
Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!
Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Gahvin Schaefer of the Austin Packers boys hockey team!. Schaefer, a sophomore forward for the Packers was the main force behind a 4-1 win for Austin over Red Wing at Riverside Arena Thursday evening as he assisted on a power play goal from teammate Sam Eyre at 13:32 of the first period to put the Packers in front 1-0, and his two goals :26 seconds apart later in the period made the score 3-0. Schaefer later added an empty net goal with 3:28 left in the game for a hat trick in the 4-1 win. Schaefer is the leading scorer thus far this season for Austin with six goals, and his three assists thus far give him nine points overall, which also leads the squad.
Texas man injured in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning
A Texas man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2021 Freightliner semi being driven by 39-year old Naser Mojtabaei Pour of Fort Worth, Texas was northbound on Interstate 35 at approximately 10:47 a.m. Tuesday morning when he lost control of the vehicle on the snow and ice-covered road and went into the ditch at milepost 20 in Bath Township.
