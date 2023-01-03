Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Gahvin Schaefer of the Austin Packers boys hockey team!. Schaefer, a sophomore forward for the Packers was the main force behind a 4-1 win for Austin over Red Wing at Riverside Arena Thursday evening as he assisted on a power play goal from teammate Sam Eyre at 13:32 of the first period to put the Packers in front 1-0, and his two goals :26 seconds apart later in the period made the score 3-0. Schaefer later added an empty net goal with 3:28 left in the game for a hat trick in the 4-1 win. Schaefer is the leading scorer thus far this season for Austin with six goals, and his three assists thus far give him nine points overall, which also leads the squad.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO