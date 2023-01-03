Read full article on original website
North West transforms into dad Kanye in viral TikTok with mom Kim Kardashian
North West and Kim Kardashian have gone viral on TikTok after North appeared to dress up as her father, Kanye West, with the post going on to get over 40 million views. Kim Kardashian and her nine-year-old daughter, North West, have a huge audience on TikTok thanks to their shared account ‘kimandnorth.’
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
What is TikTok’s ‘why are chickens so funny’ joke? Origin of viral clip
TikTok has become obsessed with the ‘why are chickens so funny’ joke, but what’s it all about? Here’s what you need to know. Hundreds of thousands of videos are posted to TikTok each day, covering pretty much every corner of the internet and interest, but it’s only a select few that go wildly viral.
Logan Paul apologizes to Coffeezilla and promises to “take accountability” for CryptoZoo
YouTube star Logan Paul has promised to take accountability for the ongoing CryptoZoo drama, as well as apologizing to investigator Coffeezilla. Logan Paul has come under considerable fire from fans in the past few weeks after accusations of “scamming” them through his cryptocurrency project CryptoZoo. Paul was exposed...
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in viral TikTok
Noah Schnapp, best known for his role as Will Byers in the popular TV show, Stranger Things, has come out as gay through a viral TikTok video. Well known for playing the popular Stranger Things character Will Byers, who was recently confirmed as being gay in an interview, Noah Schnapp has taken to his popular TikTok account to confirm his own sexuality and link himself yet again to his character, saying in the caption “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”
Joe Rogan & Dave Portnoy claim rooting for Andrew Tate’s demise is “crazy”
Joe Rogan and Dave Portnoy have explained why they think it “crazy” for people to root for Andrew Tates demise as the latter is currently detained on alleged human trafficking charges and more. On December 30, 2022, Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on charges of human trafficking,...
Valkyrae explains why she blocked “like a million” of her viewers live on YouTube
YouTube streaming star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has explained why she handed out a lot of bans to viewers while she was watching a true crime documentary. Valkyrae is one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, boasting an enormous fanbase. Naturally, that translates to a lot of active participants in the chat.
Kai Cenat responds after accusations of ‘not helping’ alleged rape victim
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has responded to accusations that he did ‘not help’ an alleged rape victim while she attended a party he invited her to. On January 6, Jovi Pena, a TikToker with over 120,000 followers, alleged that she had been raped at a party Kai Cenat had invited her to.
The Daniel Radcliffe joke that was cut from The Menu
John Leguizamo is hilarious in horror-comedy The Menu, playing an egotistical actor whose best years are behind him. But in an earlier incarnation of the script, one of that character’s best jokes concerned a very specific Daniel Radcliffe movie. The Menu is a black comedy that’s punctuated with moments...
Girlfriend carries drunk boyfriend home on her back in viral TikTok
A woman has been praised by viewers after carrying her drunk boyfriend home on her back in a viral TikTok video. In a viral 11-second clip, the woman was captured trying to help her drunken beau walk in a straight line following a night out during New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Woman stuns fans by sticking positive pregnancy test in man’s mouth
A woman on TikTok has left viewers shocked after she uploaded a video where she sticks a used positive pregnancy test in her partner’s mouth as a way to reveal the news. With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, it shouldn’t be surprising when a video pops up that leaves viewers a bit stunned.
Owl House fans warn others about Season 3 Episode 2 “For the Future” leak
The Owl House’s final season is a cause of great excitement for fans, but now a leak of episode 2 has caused great upset. The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 is finally on its way to the Disney Channel, bringing answers to the cliff-hanger that aired last October, and seeing the return of Luz and her friends to the Boiling Isles.
Fortnite reportedly hosting The Kid Laroi concert collab this month
According to a new report, Epic Games is working with The Kid Laroi on a Fortnite concert set to go live this January. Fortnite’s live events have become must-experience moments for millions around the globe. On a select few occasions, such events have even included concerts from some of today’s hottest artists.
The Boys spinoff Gen V: Will there be a Season 2?
Season 1 is yet to premiere, but are there already plans for a Season 2 of Gen V, the new spinoff of The Boys?. The Boys has been one of Amazon Prime Video‘s best shows, and certainly one of its most popular. Now, a spinoff is coming out, called Gen V. And word on the street is that it’s already so good that a second season is on the way.
ALGS pro quits Apex Legends after abusive messages go public
Sixteen-year-old Apex Legends pro Jaeden ‘Caprah’ Valle has stepped back from competitive play after abusive messages he wrote about fellow pro Nicholas ‘sSikezz‘ Odom were leaked. Talented young Apex Legends pro Caprah will no longer be attending the ALGS Playoffs in London or competing in Split...
SweeetTails makes the most of her Pringles® Can Hands challenge struggles
Even though the Pringles® Can Hands challenge kept her from taking a win at Fall Guys, Twitch streamer SweeetTails made the most of it. #Ad The Pringles® Can Hands challenge started up on November 22 when Twitch streamer QTCinderella attempted a cooking stream while one hand was stuck in a Pringles can.
Keith Lee ready to review MrBeast’s Feastables, but on three conditions
TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee is ready to review Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson’s Feastables chocolate bars, but he’s laid out three conditions for the YouTuber and he has to choose just one. Over the last few weeks, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee has stolen the hearts of...
