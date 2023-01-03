ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

thesource.com

Gucci Mane’s Artist Mac Critter Arrested For Murder In Memphis

According to several confirmed reports, Gucci Mane’s artist Mac Critter was arrested for first-degree murder in Memphis, Tennessee, last month. He’d just signed to Gucci’s 1017 imprint two months before the shooting. Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting on December 21...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal to Miss at Least Next 3 Games With Hamstring Injury

Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal made his return from a three-game absence in Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but he reaggravated the injury that caused his stint on the sidelines. The Wizards announced on Thursday that Beal is expected to miss another three games at least after...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics Have Plenty of Company at the Top

Another week in the NBA down. Another week with absurd individual stat lines, the likes of which we haven't seen before, behind us. Less than a month after Luka Dončić gave us the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Donovan Mitchell totaled 71 points and 11 assists in a win over the Chicago Bulls.
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Tested for PEDs Morning After Star's 71-Point Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still riding the high of Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point performance in Monday's overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, but the players were in for a surprise on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, the Cavs confirmed that they were tested for performance-enhancing drugs this afternoon. Mitchell...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Interests Lakers, Cavs, Suns, Mavs at Deadline

The Detroit Pistons won't have trouble finding a suitor if they want to begin seriously entertaining trade discussions around Bojan Bogdanović. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have all shown interest in the 33-year-old forward. Matt Moore of...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Where Donovan Mitchell's 71 Points Ranks vs. Kobe's 81 and NBA's 10 Greatest Games

Donovan Mitchell rang in the new year with as much fireworks as anyone, scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls and tying David Robinson and Elgin Baylor for eighth-most points ever scored in a single game. The point total is just the beginning for Mitchell's career night. With 11 assists,...
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Gloss Up Details The Female Rap Scene In Memphis & “Don’t Play With Me” For “On The Come Up”

Quality Control artist Gloss Up introduces herself for HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”. Over the last several years, Memphis has become the only true rival to Atlanta as the new Hip-Hop capital. Now, the female rappers there have started to really gain steam, so Memphis may actually have an edge over the A. Following the release of GloRilla’s sensational breakout hit “F.N.F.,” the Hip-Hop community became hypnotized by the CMG signee. In addition to Glo, the Hip-Hop community also fell in love with her “ratchet ass friends.” Surprisingly, many of them were also rising Memphis femcees.
MEMPHIS, TN

