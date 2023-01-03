Read full article on original website
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Gucci Mane’s Artist Mac Critter Arrested For Murder In Memphis
According to several confirmed reports, Gucci Mane’s artist Mac Critter was arrested for first-degree murder in Memphis, Tennessee, last month. He’d just signed to Gucci’s 1017 imprint two months before the shooting. Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting on December 21...
Ja Morant Burned 19 Seconds Of The Game Clock By Just Standing Over The Ball Because Hornets Players Didn't Want To Defend Him
Ja Morant's third-quarter manoeuvre saw some massive brickbats come his way.
Yardbarker
NBA insider suggests Memphis Grizzlies could target ‘star player’ at trade deadline: Four ideal options
While the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the elites of the Western Conference, one NBA insider believes they have the chips to make a trade for a “star player” that could make them serious NBA title contenders in the spring. The Grizzlies are off to another strong start...
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Waived by Mavericks Before Contract Becomes Guaranteed
Kemba Walker's stint with the Dallas Mavericks has come to an end after nine games. Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavs are waiving Walker before his salary for this season would have become guaranteed on Saturday. MacMahon added McKinley Wright IV and rookie Jaden Hardy are expected to see increased...
Bleacher Report
Lakers News: Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV Out at Least 2 Weeks with Injuries
The Los Angeles Lakers were hit with some unfortunate injury updates on Friday. Both Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to injuries, per Lakers Beat reporter Mike Trudell. Reaves is dealing with a hamstring strain, and Walker was diagnosed with left knee tendinitis.
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal to Miss at Least Next 3 Games With Hamstring Injury
Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal made his return from a three-game absence in Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but he reaggravated the injury that caused his stint on the sidelines. The Wizards announced on Thursday that Beal is expected to miss another three games at least after...
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Boston Celtics Have Plenty of Company at the Top
Another week in the NBA down. Another week with absurd individual stat lines, the likes of which we haven't seen before, behind us. Less than a month after Luka Dončić gave us the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Donovan Mitchell totaled 71 points and 11 assists in a win over the Chicago Bulls.
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Tested for PEDs Morning After Star's 71-Point Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still riding the high of Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point performance in Monday's overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, but the players were in for a surprise on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, the Cavs confirmed that they were tested for performance-enhancing drugs this afternoon. Mitchell...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Sterling Brown, Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel Contracts
The Los Angeles Lakers will guarantee the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The team is also working on a potential 10-day contract for veteran guard Sterling Brown, according to Shams Charania of...
Bleacher Report
NBA: Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Committed Lane Violation on Putback to Force OT vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation en route to his putback layup after a purposely missed free throw to force overtime in his team's 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, per the NBA's Last Two Minute report. The comment from the league reads as...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could 'Set the Market' for Lakers, More at Trade Deadline
As the Toronto Raptors continue to fall further down the Eastern Conference standings, many teams are keeping an eye on what they are going to do leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet.ca, one NBA source said the Raptors will be the "first domino"...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Interests Lakers, Cavs, Suns, Mavs at Deadline
The Detroit Pistons won't have trouble finding a suitor if they want to begin seriously entertaining trade discussions around Bojan Bogdanović. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have all shown interest in the 33-year-old forward. Matt Moore of...
Bleacher Report
Where Donovan Mitchell's 71 Points Ranks vs. Kobe's 81 and NBA's 10 Greatest Games
Donovan Mitchell rang in the new year with as much fireworks as anyone, scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls and tying David Robinson and Elgin Baylor for eighth-most points ever scored in a single game. The point total is just the beginning for Mitchell's career night. With 11 assists,...
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Tristan Thompson’s Family: Get to Know the NBA Player’s Beloved Late Mother Andrea and 3 Brothers
In addition to being a father of four, NBA player Tristan Thompson grew up with a close and loving family. Keep reading for details on his parents and brothers. Tristan was born in Brampton, Ontario, to Trevor Thompson, a truck driver, and his wife Andrea, a retired school bus driver.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns 'Demanding a Playoff-Caliber Player' in Jae Crowder Trade Packages
Jae Crowder has been on the trade block since before the start of the 2022-23 season, but the Phoenix Suns are looking for an impact addition in any deal. "Phoenix has stood its ground on Crowder, sources said, demanding a playoff-caliber player in return," Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gloss Up Details The Female Rap Scene In Memphis & “Don’t Play With Me” For “On The Come Up”
Quality Control artist Gloss Up introduces herself for HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”. Over the last several years, Memphis has become the only true rival to Atlanta as the new Hip-Hop capital. Now, the female rappers there have started to really gain steam, so Memphis may actually have an edge over the A. Following the release of GloRilla’s sensational breakout hit “F.N.F.,” the Hip-Hop community became hypnotized by the CMG signee. In addition to Glo, the Hip-Hop community also fell in love with her “ratchet ass friends.” Surprisingly, many of them were also rising Memphis femcees.
