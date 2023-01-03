ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Independent

Damar Hamlin shows ‘signs of improvement’ but remains in critical condition say Buffalo Bills

Injured Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” after suffering a cardiac arrest but remains in critical condition in the hospital, according to the Buffalo Bills.Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to hospital.“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,” the Bills tweeted on Wednesday.The team’s update came after...
NBC Chicago

NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Week 17 Game

NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals Week 17 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, the NFL announced on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy