Injured Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” after suffering a cardiac arrest but remains in critical condition in the hospital, according to the Buffalo Bills.Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to hospital.“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,” the Bills tweeted on Wednesday.The team’s update came after...

2 DAYS AGO