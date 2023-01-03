ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

1 firefighter injured battling restaurant blaze in Minden

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A firefighter is in the hospital after battling a restaurant fire on the early morning of Friday, Jan. 6. Fire District 7 was called to the Dorcheat Seafood & Grill at around 4:15 a.m. Upon arrival, Chief Brian Williams says they immediately called for ladder truck assistance from the Minden Fire Department, and additional firefighters from Bossier Parish.
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn

DIXIE INN, La. - Fire crews were on the scene of a major fire in Dixie Inn Friday morning that left a firefighter injured. Authorities tell KTBS 3 News the blaze was at Dorcheat Seafood & Grill at 172 Dorcheat Street and the structure is a total loss. The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m.
DIXIE INN, LA
KSLA

Shooting reported near Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the airport in Shreveport Thursday afternoon. It happened Jan. 5 just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Hollywood Avenue near the Shreveport Regional Airport. At least six units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. At least six medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department also responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured

The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured. The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Chance of rain and thunderstorms returns Saturday. Arklatex morning weather...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Vacant home goes up in flames in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Queensborough home suffered serious damage in a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport. The blaze was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Kentucky Avenue and Sumner Street. That's north of Greenwood Road near the fair grounds. The first unit on the scene was returning from a medical...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Police: 2 shot on Kennedy Dr. near Shreveport airport

SHREVEPORT, Hope Public Schools to host community meeting to discuss 5-year plan La. - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Kennedy and Mayfield just east of the Shreveport Regional Airport. Police reports two victims have been taken by ambulance to Ochsner...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing elderly woman from Bossier City found safe

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department says that a missing elderly woman has been found safe. BCPD put out a release Wednesday night asking for the public’s help finding an 87-year-old woman who had walked away from her home. Less than 3 hours later, they announced that she was found.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning (Jan. 4). It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Greenwood Road near the McDonald’s and the Atkins branch of the Shreve Memorial Library. At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as five medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTRE

Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

The tale of two city water systems and one arctic blast

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — We’re Getting Answers on the recent loss of water citywide in Shreveport and why — just a hop, skip and jump away — nearly all Bossier City residents never lost water pressure. Here’s what Bossier City leaders are crediting for their...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing 16-year-old was found and returned home safely, the Shreveport Police Department reported around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. The 16-year-old was last seen Dec. 30, 2022 in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo coroner revises 2022 homicide count

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's office list of homicides for 2022 closed out at 52 such deaths, significantly lower than 2021's modern-day record high of 91 slayings. The most recent homicide for the year was Kristopher Lewis, 44, who died Dec. 31 after being shot. He was listed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Man sustained minor injuries in Market Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before overnight on North Market Street. SPD responded to shots fired call at 1906 North Market St. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told police that he was walking near Popeyes on N....
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say

RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM. Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville […]
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man arrested for attempted murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Shreveport Tuesday. The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Thursday that officers were called to the 300 block of West 70th Street in response to a shooting. Officers located a female whose vehicle was hit by gunfire. The victim was not injured.
SHREVEPORT, LA

