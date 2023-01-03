Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
1 firefighter injured battling restaurant blaze in Minden
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A firefighter is in the hospital after battling a restaurant fire on the early morning of Friday, Jan. 6. Fire District 7 was called to the Dorcheat Seafood & Grill at around 4:15 a.m. Upon arrival, Chief Brian Williams says they immediately called for ladder truck assistance from the Minden Fire Department, and additional firefighters from Bossier Parish.
KTBS
Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn
DIXIE INN, La. - Fire crews were on the scene of a major fire in Dixie Inn Friday morning that left a firefighter injured. Authorities tell KTBS 3 News the blaze was at Dorcheat Seafood & Grill at 172 Dorcheat Street and the structure is a total loss. The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m.
ktalnews.com
SWEPCO crews work to restore power on Ellerbe Road after crash downs powerlines
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers who travel on Ellerbe Road near LA Highway 175 to choose another route this morning as SWEPCO crews work to restore a power outage caused by a car crash Wednesday night. » https://tinyurl.com/mryjubcj. SWEPCO crews work to restore power on...
KSLA
Shooting reported near Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the airport in Shreveport Thursday afternoon. It happened Jan. 5 just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Hollywood Avenue near the Shreveport Regional Airport. At least six units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. At least six medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department also responded.
ktalnews.com
Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured
The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured. The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Chance of rain and thunderstorms returns Saturday. Arklatex morning weather...
Ellerbe Road Power Outage Caused by Drunk Driver Crash
Ellerbe Road at the intersection of Highway 175 is completely closed due to a major crash that also caused a power outage in the area. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that a St. Landry Parish man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation of a vehicle.
KTBS
Vacant home goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Queensborough home suffered serious damage in a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport. The blaze was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Kentucky Avenue and Sumner Street. That's north of Greenwood Road near the fair grounds. The first unit on the scene was returning from a medical...
KTBS
Police: 2 shot on Kennedy Dr. near Shreveport airport
SHREVEPORT, Hope Public Schools to host community meeting to discuss 5-year plan La. - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Kennedy and Mayfield just east of the Shreveport Regional Airport. Police reports two victims have been taken by ambulance to Ochsner...
ktalnews.com
Missing elderly woman from Bossier City found safe
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department says that a missing elderly woman has been found safe. BCPD put out a release Wednesday night asking for the public’s help finding an 87-year-old woman who had walked away from her home. Less than 3 hours later, they announced that she was found.
KSLA
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning (Jan. 4). It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Greenwood Road near the McDonald’s and the Atkins branch of the Shreve Memorial Library. At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, as well as five medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
KTRE
Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
KSLA
The tale of two city water systems and one arctic blast
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — We’re Getting Answers on the recent loss of water citywide in Shreveport and why — just a hop, skip and jump away — nearly all Bossier City residents never lost water pressure. Here’s what Bossier City leaders are crediting for their...
KSLA
Applebee’s staff feeds and comforts elderly woman reported missing
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - After being reported missing for several hours, Maria Montalvo was found at an Applebee’s in Bossier City located on Airline Drive. When Montalvo walked into the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m., she spoke little English and asked for water and tacos, so the staff took care of her.
KSLA
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing 16-year-old was found and returned home safely, the Shreveport Police Department reported around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. The 16-year-old was last seen Dec. 30, 2022 in the...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport teen found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport teen was found safe Thursday. According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor has been returned home safely.
KTBS
Caddo coroner revises 2022 homicide count
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's office list of homicides for 2022 closed out at 52 such deaths, significantly lower than 2021's modern-day record high of 91 slayings. The most recent homicide for the year was Kristopher Lewis, 44, who died Dec. 31 after being shot. He was listed...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ktalnews.com
Man sustained minor injuries in Market Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before overnight on North Market Street. SPD responded to shots fired call at 1906 North Market St. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told police that he was walking near Popeyes on N....
Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say
RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM. Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville […]
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man arrested for attempted murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Shreveport Tuesday. The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Thursday that officers were called to the 300 block of West 70th Street in response to a shooting. Officers located a female whose vehicle was hit by gunfire. The victim was not injured.
Comments / 0