We love cake here at TechRadar, and obviously we love tech, so when the two combine something pretty magical happens – and in this case, it's a smart mixer. Our time at CES 2023 in Las Vegas has been pretty eye-opening, with some of the best robot vacuums and best smart home devices being unveiled. And the latest gadget to catch our eye is a counter-top appliance from GE Profile, which has been named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO