TechRadar
Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed
CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
TechRadar
This stand mixer is causing a stir at CES – and it's a smart option for bakers
We love cake here at TechRadar, and obviously we love tech, so when the two combine something pretty magical happens – and in this case, it's a smart mixer. Our time at CES 2023 in Las Vegas has been pretty eye-opening, with some of the best robot vacuums and best smart home devices being unveiled. And the latest gadget to catch our eye is a counter-top appliance from GE Profile, which has been named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).
TechRadar
I visited Samsung's secretive OLED TV factory, and here's what I learned
Samsung is getting serious about OLED in 2023. “We’ve decided to raise the bar when it comes to QD-OLED,” Chirag Shah, Principal Professional in the Samsung Display Marketing Team, tells me when I arrive at the Samsung Display factory in Giheung-gu, a district in Yongin, South Korea.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
TechRadar
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 renders show an uninspiring selection of colors
We’ve previously heard from multiple sources that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might come in just four shades, but we hadn’t seen what all of those colors actually looked like – but we may now know. Leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) has shared renders of the...
TechRadar
HTC’s Vive XR Elite is already the most exciting VR headset of 2023
After numerous teasers for the announcement – including one less than a month ago – HTC has unveiled its all-new VR headset at CES 2023: the Vive XR Elite. However, to call the Vive XR Elite simply a VR headset would be underselling this device’s capabilities, because just like the Meta Quest Pro (and the long-rumored Apple XR headset) this device is able to provide users with virtual reality and mixed reality experiences – XR is short for 'extended reality', a term that encompasses VR, AR (augmented reality) and MR.
TechRadar
Acer shows off 18-inch gaming laptop with RTX 4000 GPUs: is bigger always better?
At CES 2023 Acer unveiled new models in the Predator Helios range that boast behemoth screen sizes, with the new gaming laptops sitting at 16-inches and 18-inches respectively. The laptop comes equipped with a mini-LED display and a trove of new features and performance updates that are super impressive, but there are bigger things to discuss before we dive into that.
TechRadar
Is File Explorer in Windows 11 popping to the front for you? You're not alone
We're only a few days into 2023, and already a new bug in Windows 11 has been frustrating some users, myself included. It's all to do with File Explorer windows moving themselves to the front of your desktop when you're using another app. According to Windows Latest (opens in new...
TechRadar
I'm thinking of ditching my Apple Watch for this solar and body heat-powered band
In the seven years I've been wearing an Apple Watch I've rarely worn an analog watch, which is a shame, because I'm a watch collector and I have drawers full of classic timekeepers. I do miss them, and I also wonder if all the real-time information that Apple is constantly sharing with me is necessary. Maybe BHeart's new smart band/bracelet is the answer.
HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over
Finding a PS5 is no longer the challenge it used to be. The post HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TechRadar
NoWatch smartwatch doesn't have a display and that may be okay
It's somewhat ironic that so many health-focused smartwatches feature busy, brightly-colored screens that through constant updates, notifications, and prompts almost demand your attention and, just maybe, add to your stress. According to the Mayo Clinic (opens in new tab), left unchecked, stress can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease,...
TechRadar
Microsoft 365 Family vs Microsoft 365 Business: which is better for work?
Most of us have been using apps like Word and Excel for decades, so it’s no surprise that productivity suites like Microsoft 365 are popular – they combine top tools and security features into easy, accessible packages. If you’re not familiar with the range of Microsoft 365 options...
TechRadar
Audio-Technica re-released its iconic Sound Burger turntable at CES 2023 and I want one
Ah, CES 2023 is a strange and surprizing beast. Here I was expecting invisible headphones, glass speakers, screen-free smartwatches and intelligent in-car audio sensations, and what I actually got was the re-release of a 40-year-old inexpensive Audio-Technica analog turntable. And it's a bit of kit that apparently sold out in...
TechRadar
Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: stock goes live today!
The RTX 4070 Ti has officially been launched by Nvidia at CES 2023, starting at $799 (£799, around AU$1,170), and it goes on sale on January 5. This new graphics card is something of a wolf in sheep's clothing, and we don't mean that in a bad way. The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti was originally slated for release as the RTX 4080 12GB, before Nvidia pulled a U-turn and 'unlaunched' that card, admitting that the name was confusing when another RTX 4080 already exists.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
game-news24.com
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
TechRadar
The best fight sticks in 2023
The best fight sticks for you will differ depending on your budget and personal preferences. Thankfully, though, there are a wide variety of options available. From beginner-friendly devices and premium sticks to even more specialized picks. From our selection of the best fight sticks you should be able to find...
TechRadar
I love JLab's teeny tiny cheap wireless earbuds, even if I'm scared of losing them
At CES 2023, budget-friendly earbuds (and other stuff) brand JLab showed off a few new models, including some super-small true wireless earbuds called the JLab JBuds Mini, and I just had to stop by to see them up close. Being close was necessary, you see. On account of them being so small.
The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs
The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an electronic device. It was huge, for one thing: a roughly four-foot cube with a tiny curved screen. You couldn’t always make out a lot of details, partially because of the low resolution and partially because we lived in rural Ontario, didn’t have cable, and relied on an antenna. I remember the screen being covered in a fuzzy layer of static as we tried to watch Hockey Night in Canada.
