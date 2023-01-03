ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Rochester Giant Eagle Evacuated Thursday Evening

(Rochester Township, PA) Shoppers were evacuated from the Giant Eagle store in Rochester Thursday evening. Multiple fire departments including Rochester, Beaver Falls, and New Brighton responded to the call of a burning smell in the store. After investigating, it was determined that one of the above door heaters was overheated. The store reopened a short time later.
ROCHESTER, PA
wtae.com

Woman suffers burns in Westmoreland County house fire

Emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in Penn Township Thursday. Westmoreland County dispatchers say they received a call about a fire in the 2000 block of Claridge Elliott Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned an older woman lived in the home. She woke...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Flown To Hospital After Adams Twp. Crash

One person was flown to a hospital last night after a crash in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 5 p.m. for the accident near the intersection of Warrendale and Eagle Roads—which is near the Treesdale Country Club. Emergency responders from Adams...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Residents May Experience Water Service Interruptions Thursday

(Ambridge, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Ambridge Water Authority Acting General Manager Krissy Zon released a statement saying there will be a temporary interruption in water service due to repairs being made to a pressure-reducing pit. Customers in the Anthony Wayne Terrance and Byerdales areas can expect water service to be interrupted Thursday. AWA recommends filling a pitcher of water for any medical necessary needs.
AMBRIDGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Single Vehicle Accident on Route 51 in Darlington Twp.

Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 4, 2023 7:02 A.M. (Darlington Township, PA) (WBVP) State Police in Beaver are reporting an accident that occurred in Darlington Township on Route 51. 43 year old Jacob Andrews of East Palestine lost control of his vehicle in the southbound lane and travelled into the northbound lane causing him to strike the concrete barrier before coming to a rest. No injuries were reported and Andrews was cited accordingly. The Darlington Twp vol fire department assisted at the scene.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified

PITTSBURGH — A woman found stabbed to death in her South Side Slopes home has been identified. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found in her Arlington Avenue home Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police were called to investigate before 7 p.m. Family members told police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Flood concerns rise in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Woman Charged In Butler Twp. Hit and Run

A local woman is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday on Highland Avenue. Around 4:30 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler operated by 20-year-old Tiffany Konar of Butler hit a vehicle driven by another woman from Butler.
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Average Gas Price at $3.81

Story by Beaver County Radio Staff. Published January 4, 2023 8:56 A.M. (WBVP) Gas prices are steady in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.712 per gallon, according to AAA. Our average price here in Beaver County is $3.81, which clocks in as the highest current average price for a gallon of gas in western PA.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Daily Beaver County Forecast, January 6, 2023

We can expect snow and rain showers today along with cloudy skies. We’ll have a high of 38 with a 50% chance of precipition. There will be a slight chance of snow showers tonight with calm wind a low of 30 degrees.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

