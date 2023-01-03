Read full article on original website
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
wtae.com
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
WGAL
Road remains shut down after water main break in Uniontown, Pennsylvania
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A road remains shut down Friday morning after a water main break happened on Thursday in Fayette County. Craig Street in Uniontown is closed in both directions between Lawn Avenue and Union Street.
beavercountyradio.com
Rochester Giant Eagle Evacuated Thursday Evening
(Rochester Township, PA) Shoppers were evacuated from the Giant Eagle store in Rochester Thursday evening. Multiple fire departments including Rochester, Beaver Falls, and New Brighton responded to the call of a burning smell in the store. After investigating, it was determined that one of the above door heaters was overheated. The store reopened a short time later.
Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure
A road closed in Allegheny County Thursday morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
wtae.com
Woman suffers burns in Westmoreland County house fire
Emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in Penn Township Thursday. Westmoreland County dispatchers say they received a call about a fire in the 2000 block of Claridge Elliott Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned an older woman lived in the home. She woke...
butlerradio.com
One Flown To Hospital After Adams Twp. Crash
One person was flown to a hospital last night after a crash in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 5 p.m. for the accident near the intersection of Warrendale and Eagle Roads—which is near the Treesdale Country Club. Emergency responders from Adams...
Westmoreland house heavily damaged in fire
A two-story house in Westmoreland County was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday morning. Crews were called to the home, located in the 1200 block of Claridge Elliott Road in Penn Township, just before 7 a.m. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the...
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Residents May Experience Water Service Interruptions Thursday
(Ambridge, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Ambridge Water Authority Acting General Manager Krissy Zon released a statement saying there will be a temporary interruption in water service due to repairs being made to a pressure-reducing pit. Customers in the Anthony Wayne Terrance and Byerdales areas can expect water service to be interrupted Thursday. AWA recommends filling a pitcher of water for any medical necessary needs.
wtae.com
Investigation underway into early morning fire in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene of a house fire in Turtle Creek on Wednesday morning to try to figure out what sparked the flames. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at a home on the 400 block...
wtae.com
Charges filed in deadly school bus crash on I-79 in Butler County
Charges are filed against a tractor-trailer driver in a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl and a school bus driver. That crash happened in November 2021 on I-79 in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County. Watch our November 2021 report in the video player above. The bus hit the back of...
2 arrested after police say they ransacked, stole from dozens of cars in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars after police said they ransacked approximately 50 cars in neighborhoods this week in Beaver and Brighton Townships, stealing gift cards, cash, laptops, and other personal items. Police arrested Marquez Buckenheimer, 23, and Krzystoff McCauley, 19. Ring doorbell footage and a...
beavercountyradio.com
Single Vehicle Accident on Route 51 in Darlington Twp.
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 4, 2023 7:02 A.M. (Darlington Township, PA) (WBVP) State Police in Beaver are reporting an accident that occurred in Darlington Township on Route 51. 43 year old Jacob Andrews of East Palestine lost control of his vehicle in the southbound lane and travelled into the northbound lane causing him to strike the concrete barrier before coming to a rest. No injuries were reported and Andrews was cited accordingly. The Darlington Twp vol fire department assisted at the scene.
Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified
PITTSBURGH — A woman found stabbed to death in her South Side Slopes home has been identified. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found in her Arlington Avenue home Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police were called to investigate before 7 p.m. Family members told police...
Man facing DUI charge after Lawrence County crash
Reports said that charges are pending at this time.
Flood concerns rise in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
Tarentum officer injured in shootout released from hospital, healing at home
Tarentum police Officer Jordan Schrecengost got to eat breakfast in his own home Wednesday after being shot in the leg during a frenzied and fatal manhunt in Brackenridge earlier this week. “He’s doing well,” Tarentum Mayor Bob Lang said. “He’s in some pain, but he’s out of the hospital.”...
butlerradio.com
Woman Charged In Butler Twp. Hit and Run
A local woman is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday on Highland Avenue. Around 4:30 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler operated by 20-year-old Tiffany Konar of Butler hit a vehicle driven by another woman from Butler.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Average Gas Price at $3.81
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff. Published January 4, 2023 8:56 A.M. (WBVP) Gas prices are steady in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.712 per gallon, according to AAA. Our average price here in Beaver County is $3.81, which clocks in as the highest current average price for a gallon of gas in western PA.
beavercountyradio.com
Daily Beaver County Forecast, January 6, 2023
We can expect snow and rain showers today along with cloudy skies. We’ll have a high of 38 with a 50% chance of precipition. There will be a slight chance of snow showers tonight with calm wind a low of 30 degrees.
