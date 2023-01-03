Read full article on original website
Illegal Immigration & Assault Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 15 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Illegal Immigration, Assault of a Peace Officer, DWI and Drug Possession. Three individuals were arrested for being in the United States illegally...
Burglary, Assault & DWI with an Open Container Arrests Top Full Moon Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 18 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Felony Burglary of a Habitation. The first full moon of 2023, the Wolf Moon,...
Habitual Criminal Indicted by a Grand Jury for Stealing Another Vehicle
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for unauthorized use of a vehicle after stealing a couple’s car in October. According to court documents, on October 16, 2022, San Angelo police officers responded to the 1700 block of Eckert Street regarding an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report. It was learned that the owner of the vehicle reported a 2014 Ford Expedition stolen. The victim had attended a family get together and parked the vehicle with the keys left inside.
Felony Evading Arrest, Deadly Conduct & Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Top Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 19 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Deadly Conduct, Felony Evading Arrest and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was set at $100K for 46-year-old Dwayne Stevens...
One arrested for warrant after police responded to domestic disturbance involving machete
SAPD says that several officers believed an assault had occurred after they responded and observed multiple signs inside the residence.
Armed & Drug Fueled Felon Pleas Guilty to Long List of Crimes in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Snyder man awaiting trial for more than 10 charges was sentenced to half a decade in prison on Thursday. According to court documents, Jan. 4, 2022, Domingo Gomez pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. In return for the guilty plea Gomez would spend 5 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Institutional Division.
SAPD: Arrest made in trailer, equipment theft
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stolen trailer has been recovered by San Angelo Police and multiple pieces of equipment stolen with the trailer has been seized. The SAPD said in a release, officers were dispatched Dec. 28 to the 1800 block of Overhill Drive in reference to a theft of a trailer with multiple pieces of equipment on the trailer prior to it being stolen. Officers documented the incident and asked for the public's help to find the trailer in a social media post.
SAPD recovers stolen trailer and equipment from backyard
SAPD thanks the public for their assistance in located the stolen trailer and equipment.
CCSO: Woman arrested on assault, criminal mischief warrants
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was taken into custody at Gateway International Bridge on outstanding warrants, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Dolly Reyes, 35, was arrested Dec. 29 after U.S. Customs learned of two outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Carlsbad, deputies said. Reyes was wanted by the Carlsbad Police Department on charges […]
Motor vehicle collision on S. Chadbourne and W. Beauregard leaves one injured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The driver of a white dodge pickup truck was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries after colliding into three separate vehicles on W. Beauregard Avenue and S. Chadbourne Street in San Angelo, according to the San Angelo Police Department. The Dodge driver was heading...
Midland Has to Boil its Drinking Water. Does San Angelo Face Similar Fate?
SAN ANGELO, TX — While the City of Midland grapples with a water contamination crisis this week, here is a look at San Angelo’s water distribution system to see if our city has similar vulnerabilities. The City of Midland was vague about the exact cause for issuing the...
Local Marine crowned Miss Elite Beauty of Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 18-year-old Marine in San Angelo Texas, Ellice Nisbet, was crowned Miss Elite Beauty Texas for 2022. Nisbet was born and raised in California where she began modeling at 3 years old. Nisbet is the former Miss Teen California and has also been titled California Cinderella, California’s Miss Congeniality, and Miss California […]
BREAKING: Crash Closes San Angelo Dog Park
SAN ANGELO – The section of the San Angelo Dog Park on Millbrook Dr. near College Hills Blvd. has been closed Friday indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into the fence at the facility. According to the City of San Angelo, The large dog park, 3215 Millbrook Drive, will be...
VIDEO: Four-vehicle crash blocks traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash involving four vehicles has slowed down traffic on the 5500 block of Sherwood today, January 4, 2023. The chain reaction collision began with the red Ford colliding with a brown Ford directly in front of it. This caused the brown Ford to rear-end a black Ram and the black […]
Real Estate: Historic Home Recently Remodeled in Santa Rita
SAN ANGELO, TX — Prepare to be impressed by this two-story beauty with a gorgeous pool in Historical Santa Rita. This home is just minutes from vibrant Downtown San Angelo, and has been recently permitted as a short term rental, and would make an excellent AirBNB. The well appointed kitchen features a built-in Viking professional refrigerator and gas oven/range. The downstairs primary suite is bright and light with a large, split, his and hers closet, garden tub, and separate shower. There are two living areas, both with cozy fireplaces.
LIVE! Daily TV News: High School Basketball
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo LIVE!'s LIVE! Daily TV News Show introduces the Friday "COVER1 Hoops" segment where we talk high school basketball in the Concho Valley. Before COVER1 Hoops, however, we have today's headlines:. Follow our High School Basketball here. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE!...
A Once In 50,000 Year Comet Event Over San Angelo
The night of the comet is coming. In fact, many nights of comet watching are coming in the skies over San Angelo. The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF). Let's hope viewing the phenomenon is more exciting than its name. In fact, why didn't astronomers have a contest or something to name it? That would have made things a bit more exciting and stirred up a level of interest more in line with the magnitude of this event.
