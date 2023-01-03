ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Immigration & Assault Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 15 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Illegal Immigration, Assault of a Peace Officer, DWI and Drug Possession. Three individuals were arrested for being in the United States illegally...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Habitual Criminal Indicted by a Grand Jury for Stealing Another Vehicle

SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for unauthorized use of a vehicle after stealing a couple’s car in October. According to court documents, on October 16, 2022, San Angelo police officers responded to the 1700 block of Eckert Street regarding an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report. It was learned that the owner of the vehicle reported a 2014 Ford Expedition stolen. The victim had attended a family get together and parked the vehicle with the keys left inside.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Armed & Drug Fueled Felon Pleas Guilty to Long List of Crimes in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, TX – A Snyder man awaiting trial for more than 10 charges was sentenced to half a decade in prison on Thursday. According to court documents, Jan. 4, 2022, Domingo Gomez pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. In return for the guilty plea Gomez would spend 5 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Institutional Division.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

SAPD: Arrest made in trailer, equipment theft

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stolen trailer has been recovered by San Angelo Police and multiple pieces of equipment stolen with the trailer has been seized. The SAPD said in a release, officers were dispatched Dec. 28 to the 1800 block of Overhill Drive in reference to a theft of a trailer with multiple pieces of equipment on the trailer prior to it being stolen. Officers documented the incident and asked for the public's help to find the trailer in a social media post.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Woman arrested on assault, criminal mischief warrants

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was taken into custody at Gateway International Bridge on outstanding warrants, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Dolly Reyes, 35, was arrested Dec. 29 after U.S. Customs learned of two outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Carlsbad, deputies said. Reyes was wanted by the Carlsbad Police Department on charges […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Local Marine crowned Miss Elite Beauty of Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 18-year-old Marine in San Angelo Texas, Ellice Nisbet, was crowned Miss Elite Beauty Texas for 2022. Nisbet was born and raised in California where she began modeling at 3 years old. Nisbet is the former Miss Teen California and has also been titled California Cinderella, California’s Miss Congeniality, and Miss California […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Crash Closes San Angelo Dog Park

SAN ANGELO – The section of the San Angelo Dog Park on Millbrook Dr. near College Hills Blvd. has been closed Friday indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into the fence at the facility. According to the City of San Angelo, The large dog park, 3215 Millbrook Drive, will be...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

VIDEO: Four-vehicle crash blocks traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash involving four vehicles has slowed down traffic on the 5500 block of Sherwood today, January 4, 2023. The chain reaction collision began with the red Ford colliding with a brown Ford directly in front of it. This caused the brown Ford to rear-end a black Ram and the black […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Historic Home Recently Remodeled in Santa Rita

SAN ANGELO, TX — Prepare to be impressed by this two-story beauty with a gorgeous pool in Historical Santa Rita. This home is just minutes from vibrant Downtown San Angelo, and has been recently permitted as a short term rental, and would make an excellent AirBNB. The well appointed kitchen features a built-in Viking professional refrigerator and gas oven/range. The downstairs primary suite is bright and light with a large, split, his and hers closet, garden tub, and separate shower. There are two living areas, both with cozy fireplaces.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily TV News: High School Basketball

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo LIVE!'s LIVE! Daily TV News Show introduces the Friday "COVER1 Hoops" segment where we talk high school basketball in the Concho Valley. Before COVER1 Hoops, however, we have today's headlines:. Follow our High School Basketball here. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE!...
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

A Once In 50,000 Year Comet Event Over San Angelo

The night of the comet is coming. In fact, many nights of comet watching are coming in the skies over San Angelo. The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF). Let's hope viewing the phenomenon is more exciting than its name. In fact, why didn't astronomers have a contest or something to name it? That would have made things a bit more exciting and stirred up a level of interest more in line with the magnitude of this event.
SAN ANGELO, TX

