Cardano: Analytics Firm Looks at Behavior of Small to Medium-Sized $ADA Investors
On Monday (2 January 2023), crypto analytics startup Santiment, which provides tools that make “powerful OnChain, Social & Financial analysis accessible to anyone”, analyzed the behavior of small to medium investors in several popular cryptocurrencies. In a blog post titled “Small Investors in Big Cryptos”, Santiment had this...
$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period
Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
$XRP: American Lawyer Says SEC’s Lawsuit Against Ripple Is Not “About Securities Laws”
On Wednesday (4 January 2023), American attorney John Deaton, the owner of the Deaton Law Firm, on the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
Crypto Community Predicts Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Will Surge 30% by End of Month
The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is going to surge roughly30% by the end of the month to trade at 0.00001084 per token, up from its current price tag of $0.00000816. According to estimates made on CoinMarketCap’s pages, the average of...
Popular Analyst Predicts ‘Massive Bull Cycle’ That Could See $BTC Surge to $300,000 by 2025
Popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe has predicted that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could go through a “massive bull cycle” between 2024 and 2025 to trade between $250,000 and $300,000. In a tweet the cryptocurrency analyst shared with his over 600,000 followers...
Bloomberg Strategist on $ETH vs $BTC: “Ethereum’s Upper Hand Could Be Enduring”
On Thursday (5 January 2023), Mike McGlone, a Senior Macro Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his outlook for Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the January 2023 edition of Bloomberg Intelligence’s “Crypto Outlook” report, McGlone (and the two contributing analysts he worked with...
Crypto Community Predicts $XRP Price Increase as Whale Holdings Surge
The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of $XRP will move up in the near future to finish January close to the $0.40 mark, which would mean the cryptocurrency’s price would rise 14.3% from its current $0.346 level. The figures come from CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw...
