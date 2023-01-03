Volquest Podcast: Vols control Clemson for Orange Bowl win

Credit: Volquest

Tennessee officially concluded the 2022 season with a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl Friday night in Miami, Fla. Quarterback Joe Milton took home MVP honors as the Vols picked up their 11th win of the season for the first time since the 2001 campaign.

Josh Heupel spoke it into existence. Tennessee players that opted out of the Capital One Orange Bowl were doing nothing more than creating opportunities for others Vols deeper on the depth chart.

“We lost some really good players,” Heupel said on Thursday, ahead of Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. “I think that provides unique opportunity (for others).”

For example: Jalin Hyatt opting out and Squirrel White stepping up.

Hyatt, a consensus All-American and Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award winner, decided not to play in the bowl game after declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. During his breakout junior season, he led college football in receiving touchdowns, with his 15 setting a new Tennessee program record. He had 1,267 receiving yards, only 31 yards short of matching the Tennessee record held by Robert Meachem, who had 1,298 yards in 2006.

White, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound freshman speedster, filled the void in the slot against Clemson, catching nine passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 10 times by quarterback Joe Milton and had a 50-yard catch to set up another score.

“Next man up,” Heupel said during his postgame press conference. “You can phrase it however you want to. That’s not coach speak. We talk about it. We live it every day. We talk about competing the right way and preparing for your opportunity. You don’t know when it’s coming.”

Josh Heupel: Vols can ‘continue to climb as a program’

Tennessee started the season with eight straight wins, coming in at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 of the season. The Vols lost 27-13 at Georgia and then had their playoff hopes dashed in a loss at South Carolina two weeks later.

Still, they bounced back with a 56-0 win at Vanderbilt to close the regular-season schedule, then handled Clemson for the program’s first Orange Bowl win since 1939.

“If you set your mind to something and you work, you really can go up and accomplish anything,” Heupel said. “That’s a great lesson for this football program, but it’s a great lesson for these guys as they move into life.”

Tennessee is just getting started with that mindset.

“As we continue to move forward,” Heupel said, “everybody inside that locker room understands there’s a whole lot left out there for us that we can improve upon, that we can control, that can help us continue to climb as a program.”